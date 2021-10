The Maps app that comes built-in to every iPhone and iPad can show incredibly detailed 3D maps that you can interact with through a feature called Flyover. Apple Maps Flyover has been around since iOS 6 but has gotten way more detailed and has had many new locations and landmarks added between its launch and the release of iOS 15. If you're travel-curious, Flyover might just be the best iPhone feature for you as you plan out your next trip. Here's how to use it.

