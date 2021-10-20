CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL odds: How to bet Giants vs. Panthers, point spread, more

Cover picture for the articlePanthers -3 (Panthers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Giants cover) Moneyline: Panthers -161 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.21 total); Giants +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total) Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined. This will...

Giants news, 10/16: Jabrill Peppers rips Cowboys, Kadarius Toney, more

Jabrill Peppers on Giants-Cowboys feud: ‘They hate us, we hate them’. Peppers didn’t hold back when defending Evan Engram, who was punched in the face by Jayron Kearse after last Sunday’s game. “It’s Giants-Cowboys. F—k ‘em. They hate us. We hate them. I’m kinda mad and happy I wasn’t there....
NFL Week 7 picks: Predictions, point spreads, betting lines for every game | Chiefs vs. Titans, Bears vs. Buccaneers, Washington vs. Packers, more

After weeks of the underdogs barking, favorites won the day in a big way last week. So how will Week 7 across the NFL play out?. Let’s get back to the business of picking all the games correctly. Along with Thursday, Sunday, Sunday night, Monday night entertainment and fantasy football, something else has returned to our weekly NFL fix: Point spreads, totals, over/unders, parlays and watching each and every score throughout the league.
New York Giants should roll with young starting OT duo the rest of season

The New York Giants have struggled to solidify their offensive line for years. Despite investing a fair amount of assets in the unit, the Giants still have one of the league’s worst front lines. Andrew Thomas seems to be a stud, but the Giants’ ultra-expensive right tackle Nate Solder has played poorly all season long. It is time for the Giants to get extra young on the offensive line and start another second-year player on the offensive line: right tackle Matt Peart.
Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 8

It's been a wildly inconsistent year for top-12 finishes for running backs and wide receivers, while the tight end landscape has been even more volatile. Now more than ever, it's important to scour league waiver wires to look for potential Flex options. At the very least, building enough roster depth entering the second half of the fantasy season is pivotal to earning a few wins and competing for the fantasy postseason. As we saw in a condensed slate that was missing several talented teams and players, Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond finished as the WR12 in full-PPR leagues, while Calvin Ridley scored a touchdown and still finished as just the WR29. As always, this goes to show that the combination of the opponent, game script, and playcalling vastly outweighs talent and past performances.
Giants Game Sunday: Giants vs Carolina Panthers Odds and Prediction for Week 7 NFL Game

The Giants aim to snap a two-game losing streak, when they host the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the NFL Season. The Giants (1-5), led by quarterback Daniel Jones, wide receiver Sterling Shepard, and defensive end Leonard Williams, host the Carolina Panthers (3-3), led by quarterback Sam Darnold, wide receiver D.J. Moore, and head coach Matt Rhule on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 (10/24/2021) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., in an NFL Week 7 game at 1 p.m. on FOX.
New York Giants place former Georgia star on IR

More bad news for the New York Giants. The Giants, who have been battling injuries all season, just lost key OL Andrew Thomas for at least the next 3 weeks, per Dov Kleiman:. Thomas was a unanimous All-American and All-SEC player for Georgia in 2019. He was the first-round draft choice of the Giants in 2020.

