Before Stonewall, LGBTQ activists recall the fight for equality in Houston
By Pooja Lodhia
KGO
6 days ago
HOUSTON, Texas -- Imagine Texas in the 1950s and 60s. Police raids were common at gay and lesbian bars. Gay sex was illegal, and so was cross-dressing. "Families would disown you. Your friends would disown you. I personally helped pick up people out of alleys that were dying and had nowhere...
HARTFORD, Conn. — Longtime LGBTQ+ activist Shawn Lang was mourned by those who she touched after word spread that she died on Sunday. "The whole Advancing Connecticut Together community grieves the passing of Shawn M. Lang," John Merz, CEO at Advancing CT Together said in a statement. "As the longest-serving staff member (1992-2021), Shawn left a tremendous imprint on our program participants, staff and board, legislators, and colleagues throughout Connecticut and the nation. She might have only been 5'2'' but she filled the room whenever she entered it."
Two Houston-based universities have been listed on a national LGBTQ nonprofit's annual rundown of "absolute worst, most unsafe campuses for LGBTQ youth" in the country. Campus Pride, which advocates for LGBTQ inclusivity and safety at U.S. colleges and universities, creates a yearly list of campuses that have received or applied for exemptions to Title IX, a federal law that protects students from discrimination in federally funded schools, or have a "demonstrated history and track record of anti-LGBTQ actions, programs and practices," according to a news release. The group's 2021 account tallies 180 schools that meet this criteria—the most since the record began in 2015, according to NBC News.
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton is an area now known as an accepting community for all LGBTQ+ people. The city cemented its place in the history books when the community elected the first openly transgender official in the entire state. Vered Meltzer took office as the Alderperson for District 2...
PHILADELPHIA -- As people across the country mark LGBTQ History Month this October, the stories of those who fought for LGBTQ+ rights in Philadelphia strike an even more powerful chord. "I was impressed with what a part Philadelphia played in the national LGBTQ rights movement," said Bob Skiba, curator of...
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York are widely seen as the flash point in the fight for equal rights, but there were many events and people across the country that helped ignite the national conversation before the Stonewall. That includes a San Francisco couple who...
The Stonewall Riots in 1969 are considered by many to be the start of the gay rights movement, but there are other protests and events in support of the LGBTQ+ community that pre-date Stonewall. For many years, advocates and activists had been working to advance LGBTQ+ rights. Our reporters from...
NEW YORK -- Whitehall and Pearl streets today are bustling with activity, but on Sept. 19, 1964 it was quiet, and what happened at that NYC intersection built momentum for the LGBT rights movement. "If you go out and you fight, you can make a difference," said Randy Wicker. On...
The Equality Act prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, gender identity, sexual orientation and more. LGBTQ Veterans in Florida are pushing for Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott to sign it. Randi Robertson is a retired transgender United States Air Force Lieutenant Colonel and Command Pilot living on the...
In this episode of Intersection, LGBTQ Veterans across Florida have been pushing for Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott to sign the Equality Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, gender identity, sexual orientation and more. WMFE’s Talia Blake filled in for Intersection hoseMatthew Peddie. She talked to...
Over the last 30 years, Smith played a major role in advancing LGBTQ equality. St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman stood before City Council Thursday afternoon and told members he would say something not often expressed in these chambers. “Nadine is a badass,” Kriseman said. “But make no mistake. She is...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — October 11th is recognized as National Coming Out Day. Kye Sayers is a co-founder of the Sanctuary Performing Arts & Community Café, which hosts events and offers community support for those in the LGBTQ community. "There's been over 10 people since we started, actually come out here,"...
The legal conflict over abortion often divides Americans along predictable political lines. The fight over Texas' new anti-abortion law, however, has now united gun rights activists and abortion rights activists on the same side. The Firearms Policy Coalition, a national gun rights outfit, filed a friend of the court brief...
A popular high school soccer coach from Arlington has died after a prolonged fight against COVID-19, the family says. Arlington Sam Houston High School coach Joey Rodriguez died Sunday afternoon according to a message shared on social media by his wife Lena Rodriguez. "My love has entered eternity where he...
"A film about the next generation, made by the next generation." Dartmouth Films has unveiled an official trailer for the documentary film Dear Future Children, which premiered at the CPH:DOX and Hot Docs Film Festivals earlier this year. It's opening in the UK this fall, but still doesn't have any US release set yet. Strangely, because this film looks great! Made by a young German filmmaker, Dear Future Children follows three young female activists in Hong Kong, Chile, Uganda as they cope with the immense personal impacts of their activism. Rayan protests for social justice in Chile, Pepper fights for democracy in Hong Kong and Hilda battles the devastating consequences of climate change in Uganda. The film asks them "why they keep fighting" but the answer is obvious; "Fear of failure and not achieving change drives them, more than their fear of violence or death. By facing fear, they transform it into something else entirely." Hell yes! Now this is inspiring, telling stories about fighting for real change no matter what will happen because it's so necessary.
In the next few weeks, two very different sets of events could be set in motion that will determine the lives of seven men on Oklahoma’s death row.If the state has its way, the men – John Marion Grant, Julius Jones, Bigler Jobe Stouffer, Wade Greely Lay, Donald A Grant, Gilbert Ray Postelle, and James Allen Coddington – will be killed, as planned, at regular intervals between this month and next spring. Their deaths will mark Oklahoma’s first executions for more than six years, after a series of disastrous botched killings caused one of the country’s most prolific death chambers...
Mexican drug cartels are exploiting American teenagers into big paydays if they assist in the human trafficking crisis at the southern border – specifically paying them $1,000 per head to traffic illegal alien migrants to Texas' largest city, Fox Business has learned. On Monday, "Mornings with Maria" host Maria Bartiromo...
By the time Keith Jesperson was given the nickname the Happy Face Killer by a newspaper reporter, he was four years into a chilling series of murders that began in 1990. Jesperson, who’d grown up amid physical violence and abuse in British Columbia, got work as a long-haul trucker. Over five years he strangled eight women, discarding their bodies along the side of the road in several states. Most of his victims were strangers who’d climbed into his cab for a ride or sex or both and ended up dead.
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Have you ever pulled your car into a random driveway in order to turn around and drive back the other way? Of course, you have. It’s such a normal thing to do that most motorists do it without even having to give it a first thought, let alone a second. But, apparently, it’s the type of mundane, barely noticeable activity that can get you killed. And if your killer is a white man, he might be treated almost like he just barely committed a crime at all.
Though the state of Louisiana, where he was being held on drug and weapon charges, has granted his release under strict conditions, the 'Outside Today' rapper's bond is placed on hold as he still faces charges in California. AceShowbiz - NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again has not walked...
Comments / 0