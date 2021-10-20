Before Stonewall, LGBTQ activists recall the fight for equality in Houston

"A film about the next generation, made by the next generation." Dartmouth Films has unveiled an official trailer for the documentary film Dear Future Children, which premiered at the CPH:DOX and Hot Docs Film Festivals earlier this year. It's opening in the UK this fall, but still doesn't have any US release set yet. Strangely, because this film looks great! Made by a young German filmmaker, Dear Future Children follows three young female activists in Hong Kong, Chile, Uganda as they cope with the immense personal impacts of their activism. Rayan protests for social justice in Chile, Pepper fights for democracy in Hong Kong and Hilda battles the devastating consequences of climate change in Uganda. The film asks them "why they keep fighting" but the answer is obvious; "Fear of failure and not achieving change drives them, more than their fear of violence or death. By facing fear, they transform it into something else entirely." Hell yes! Now this is inspiring, telling stories about fighting for real change no matter what will happen because it's so necessary.

1 DAY AGO