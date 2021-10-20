CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape business owner and resident locked in land dispute

By Chris Redfearn
 6 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral business owner said he is frustrated by the property owner next door. That property owner recently blocked off a cut-through to their parking lot.

“This gentleman decided to build a fence for no reason other than it seems like spite,” Matthew Payton told NBC2.

Payton owns a pool supply along Hancock Bridge Parkway in an unincorporated part of Lee County.

“This store’s been here for over 15 years,” he said. But, the stretch of road in question’s been there even longer.

“Oh yeah, that road’s been open. It’s never had a fence there,” another employee said.

But, a few months ago, the property owner next door put up two short stretches of chain link fence blocking access to the parking lot from Wholesale Ct.

“That day, I actually had brought in some asphalt,” Payton said. “I was going to fix some holes here.”

NBC2 reached out to the property owner, who didn’t want to go on camera. However, through his real estate agent, he reiterated that they would have to buy the property if they were going to use the road.

“I’m not trying to fight the guy,” Payton said. “I want to work with him. I just said I bought the asphalt, and I was going to patch the holes.”

NBC2’s Chris Redfearn spent time digging through old records with a local attorney who said Payton has a solid case.

He said, not only was this section of pavement constructed as an easement back in the 1970s, but it’s also now been used as such for more than 20 years. So, this could classify it as a prescriptive easement which means the property owner might have to keep it open under Florida common law.

“We can work together,” Payton said.

County officials are now sifting through old approval permits to find out if the property owner should’ve been allowed to put up the fence in the first place.

