NAMPA, Idaho — Monster trucks will return to the Ford Idaho Center this weekend after a year and a half hiatus spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. Monster Jam will be held Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23 in Nampa. The Idaho Center will be open at 100% capacity, but organizers say they will comply with any government mandates, public health guidelines and industry standards. Face coverings are " strongly encouraged" but not required, according to the event's website.

