The Los Angeles Lakers organization has stated publicly that it is still deliberating which two players will take the final two spots in the starting lineup for their opening night game against the Golden State Warriors on October 19th. Head coach, Frank Vogel, told the media on October 16th, that he would hold several meetings with the front office and team captains to determine the two players who are best suited to be in the starting lineup on opening night.

8 DAYS AGO