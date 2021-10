A new study finds up to 8% of children in some parts of New Jersey are on the autism spectrum, which is more than triple the national average. Researchers analyzed data from the Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network, a group of programs funded by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to estimate the number of children with autism, looking at 5,453 kids in public school districts in Essex, Hudson and Union counties who were 8 years old in 2016.

1 DAY AGO