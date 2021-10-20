CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Notes: Simmons, Rivers, Brown, Richardson, Walker

By Dana Gauruder
hoopsrumors.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ongoing Ben Simmons drama, including a suspension, has sucked some of the energy out of the Sixers’ opener, coach Doc Rivers admits to Brian Windhorst of ESPN and other media members. Simmons was suspended for the opener after refusing to participate in a practice drill. “It’s a predicament...

