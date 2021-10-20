Chloe Fineman Nails It With Britney Spears On ‘SNL’ Latest Masterclass Sketch

In 2016, the New York Times was the first major publication to point out an alarming discrepancy between Britney Spears’ flourishing career—a Las Vegas residency, a new record, television cameos—and the incapacity implied by the existence of a court-ordered conservatorship, which is typically only applied to the elderly or severely disabled. Nearly five years later, the paper released Framing Britney Spears, an empathetic examination of the pop star’s life, through their New York Times Presents series with FX and Hulu. The documentary focused on the circumstances that led to the conservatorship—her messy divorce from Kevin Federline, the custody battle over their two young sons, relentless paparazzi attention—and drew a clear line between the media’s cruel treatment of Spears in the aughts and her 2008 hospitalization. Simple but illuminating, the hour-long film effectively shifted the narrative around the pop star, whose most hardcore fans had been calling for her freedom for more than a decade. Not only did the doc bring a new wave of attention to Spears’ efforts to remove her father Jamie as conservator, including a New Yorker investigation, it also prompted many viewers to reconsider the era’s toxicity towards young female stars and seek penance from the late-night hosts, bloggers, and ex-boyfriends who once villainized her.

