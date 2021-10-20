CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chloe Fineman Nails It With Britney Spears On ‘SNL’ Latest Masterclass Sketch

By Lisa Durant
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Oops, I burned my gym down’, Britney Spears reveals that she has been quarantined for more than 5 years in SNL’s Masterclass Sketch Edition. On the recent appearance of Britney Spears, Saturday Night Live (SNL) could not resist but tear down the impersonation of the famous American singer. Chloe Fineman’s “Britney”...

IN THIS ARTICLE
