Philadelphia, PA

Is This The Most Infuriating Road In All of Philadelphia?

By Kayla Thomas
 6 days ago
If you live in Philly, your worst nightmare is for sure Lincoln Drive. Now there are a lot of roads in Philadelphia that will make you lose your mind, but nothing tops the feeling you get while driving along 'Dead Man's Gulch.'. It has its nickname for a reason....

wpst.com

