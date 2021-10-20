CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall colors shine along Blue Ridge Parkway as region's natural beauty comes through

 6 days ago

99.9 KEKB

Colorado Residents Share Their Beautiful Fall Color Photos

Fall in Colorado is truly something else. Whether you're driving around Fort Collins and Loveland or driving through the pass on your way through the mountains, the colors are nothing short of magical. My favorite way to make and maintain memories is through pictures. Although, my lack of expertise in...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Just Too Beautiful’: Minnesotans Soak Up What’s Left Of The Unusual Fall Color Season

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This weekend will be a prime time to go leaf-peeping around the Twin Cities. The DNR says more than 50% of trees are now showing their true hues. While the drought may have muted the reds and oranges, there’s no time to wait. “Yeah I had the vest on and I was like, you know what, I should probably throw another jacket on. Cuz it’s a little chillier out,” said park visitor Ryan Strange. Visitors say it’s finally starting to feel like fall, making it a perfect time to find some foliage. “It’s just too beautiful and it’s because it’s a peak weekend,” said...
MINNESOTA STATE
Only In Michigan

Take A 2-Hour Drive Through Metro Detroit To See This Year’s Beautiful Fall Colors

There’s nothing more magical than venturing out to explore fall colors near Detroit. While the season is chock full of fun adventures, including pumpkin patches and corn mazes, we’re total suckers for an autumn road trip. When you’re ready to hop in the car and explore some of the prettiest scenery Metro Detroit has to offer, follow this short and sweet route through some of the most vibrant spots in the area.
DETROIT, MI
wataugaonline.com

Blue Ridge Parkway Welcomes Millions of Visitors in October

The Blue Ridge Parkway historically welcomes nearly 2 million visitors during the month of October, making it one of the busiest months of the year. With increased traffic on the Parkway this month, visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and be prepared for heavy traffic and full parking lots at some the parkway’s most popular attractions.
TRAVEL
ladailypost.com

Trees Shine With Fall Colors In Central Park Square

Leaves turning fall colors shine under the sunlight on trees in Central Park Square. Photo by Shelley Jankowski. Another view of leaves turning fall colors recently in Central Park Square. Photo by Shelley Jankowski.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Blue Ridge Parkway offers colorful fall vistas

Each autumn, as if on a pilgrimage, people visit the Appalachian Mountains to witness the splendor that only Mother Nature can provide. The fall vistas of the Blue Ridge Parkway never disappoint, though they are sometimes unpredictable. Beauty can be found everywhere, regardless of the weather.The Blue Ridge Parkway spans 469 miles, winding from the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia to the Great Smoky Mountains near Tennessee The iconic Linn Cove viaduct, an engineering marvel that winds around the flank of Grandfather Mountain State Park, is one of the most heavily visited spots.Accessible by car, bike, motorcycle or foot, the parkway offers anyone a chance to gaze at a changing landscape that won't last long. As the hunter’s moon rises in October, tourists hurry to take in the sights before winter closes in and sends most people back inside until spring.
PHOTOGRAPHY
KATU.com

Beautiful Hikes to Take to See Fall Colors

The Fall colors are so beautiful this time of year! Adam Sawyer, author of "Best Outdoor Adventures Near Portland, Oregon" joined us to share his favorite hikes to take this time of year!. For more information about Adam, CLICK HERE. Portland Japanese Garden. The Garden sits nestled in the West...
PORTLAND, OR
Blueridgenow.com

Fall colors still awaiting peak levels along Parkway, NC Arboretum

Popular spots for leaf lookers off the Blue Ridge Parkway in Western North Carolina are still awaiting peak color as of this week. Some fall shades have popped up near the Pisgah Inn, which had a full parking lot of visitors Tuesday, Oct. 19. The inn, located near mile post 408 off the Blue Ridge Parkway, draws crowds every fall season as tourists and locals go to check out the expansive views.
LIFESTYLE
Only In Colorado

Enjoy Fall In Southern Colorado At The Beautiful Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center

If you are a lover of all things fall, listen up, as today’s feature is just for you! Colorado is known near and far for its stunning landscape and – therefore – beautiful foliage, but did you know that some places are better than others for optimal viewing? One of these places is southern Colorado’s […] The post Enjoy Fall In Southern Colorado At The Beautiful Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center appeared first on Only In Your State.
ABC Action News

Fall’s Beauty Harvest

As autumn kicks into high gear, many of us are looking in the mirror and surveying the damage we did to our skin during the summer. Fall is the perfect time to repair, renew, and revamp our skincare routines. Beauty expert Cheryl Kramer Kaye is here with four products you’ll fall for.
SKIN CARE
WRAL

Bryan Mims takes one last look at the Blue Ridge Parkway

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Bryan Mims takes one last look at the Blue Ridge Parkway. Bryan Mims' final part of his journey on the Blue Ridge Parkway basks in...
LIFESTYLE
wearegreenbay.com

Enjoy the colors of fall with a guided nature walk at Woodland Dunes Nature Center and Preserve

(WFRV) – The change of season means a whole new look for a beautiful preserve and your chance to take advantage of a trail system on the Lakeshore. Local 5 Live stopped out at Woodland Dunes Nature Center and Preserve with a look at the fall walk, and they tell our viewers why they are the top bat site in Wisconsin and how these animals are an important part of a healthy outdoor habitat.
LIFESTYLE

