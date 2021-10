NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say one person is dead after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 along the downslope of the highrise bridge early Monday. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the crash happened around 1:18 a.m. after a driver was ejected from his Honda vehicle after it became disabled. Investigators believe that a Crown Victoria then struck the Honda as well as its driver.

