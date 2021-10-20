CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plans for kids vaccinations include smaller needles and no mass vaccination sites

fox32chicago.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForget those big mass vaccination sites like the...

www.fox32chicago.com

WBAY Green Bay

White House vaccination plan for kids

Between now and the end of tomorrow, most folks will get 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain. As a storm system pushes towards the region, look for scattered showers this afternoon and through tonight. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain showers. Updated: 10 hours ago. Rain showers should develop during the morning and...
NECN

What Will the COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout for Kids 5-11 Look Like in Mass.?

Beacon Hill lawmakers will get a look Thursday morning at Massachusetts' plan to vaccinate children. This comes as kids between 5 and 11 could become eligible for the vaccine as early as next month; roughly 515,000 Massachusetts children fall into this group. The White House is preparing for the rollout...
metropolisplanet.com

Vaccines for kids 5-11

Local pediatrician says his office will get vaccines for children ages 5 to 11, when its approved. The White House's briefing said "The Administration will make vaccination accessible and conveniently located to families across the country, including vaccination clinics at doctors’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies, community health centers, and school- and community-based sites."
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland planning a more local approach to vaccinating younger kids

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As families across the U.S. wait for federal approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 5-11 years-old, Maryland leaders are sharing more specifics about plans for the next phase of vaccinations. “There will be a wide range of options for getting children vaccinated,”...
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Providers Plans for Covid Vaccine Approval For Kids 5-11

The White House on Wednesday announced that they have enough Covid-19 vaccine to support 28 million children across the US as the rollout for those ages 5-11 nears. Some parents and grandparents are rejoicing as the authorization of the first Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, which is currently under consideration by the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, appears imminent.
phillyfunguide.com

Getting Vaccinated Matters Vaccine Clinic and Mass GiveAway

Join AHARI - A Home Is A Right and Councilmember Jamie Gauthier for FREE FEST - a day of real Philly fun in the historic Malcolm X Park! As part of AHARI's Getting Vaccinated Matters Campaign our COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic with Penn Medicine will administer 1st, 2nd, and booster Pfizer shots!
healthing.ca

Half of Canadian parents plan to get their kids 5-11 vaccinated

Half of Canadian parents say they plan to get their younger kids vaccinated as soon as a COVID-19 shot become available to them. Results from an Angus Reid Institute survey released Monday found half of parents are eager to get their kids age five to 11 inoculated against the novel coronavirus as soon as a vaccine shot is approved by Health Canada.
