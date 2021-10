Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte has withdrawn from a fight against Otto Wallin due to a should injury. It is unclear how severe Whyte’s injury is or how long he will be away from the ring. When he does return, ESPN suggests that he may not try to reschedule his fight against Wallin. As the number one contender in the heavyweight division, Whyte may position himself for his long-awaited shot at the WBC Heavyweight title. Current WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury has already indicated that he’d like to fight Whyte.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO