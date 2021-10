Cardi B is ecstatic after realising that You star Penn Badgley is a fan. The “WAP” artist was made aware of a resurfaced video in which Badgley, who was then promoting season one of the hit Netflix show, discusses social media. Speaking at an appearance with his co-star Shay Mitchell, Badgley admitted he felt his character, Joe, revealed some of the worst traits about social media. However, he also said he admired people who were able to use it in a positive way, jokingly calling himself “pathetic”. “I think about it too much,” he says, “and therefore when...

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO