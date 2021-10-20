CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The amount of coastal water that can harbor harmful Vibrio bacteria has spiked 56%. One species is flesh-eating.

By Erin Schumaker
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago
Dead menhaden fish float in the Navesink River in New Jersey on April 2, 2021. The state's Department of Environmental Protection said a species of Vibrio bacteria is likely responsible.

Wayne Parry/AP

  • Rising sea temperatures are leading the habitat for Vibrio bacteria - which lives in warm, brackish water - to expand.
  • The portion of coastlines in which Vibrio bacteria can thrive has risen 56% since the 1980s.
  • It's one of many ways climate change is worsening human health.

The amount of coastal water in which harmful bacteria can live has increased 56% over the past few decades, a report published Wednesday found.

That bacteria family, called Vibrio, lives in salty or brackish coastal waters, including in the US and Canada. The infection it causes, vibriosis, is usually contracted by eating raw or undercooked seafood or by exposing a wound to bacteria-infested seawater. Mild cases resolve in about three days, but Vibrio can also cause severe diseases, including gastroenteritis, life-threatening cholera, dangerous wound infections, and sepsis.

One species of Vibrio bacteria, Vibrio vulnificus , is referred to as flesh-eating because the bacteria can aggressively destroy body tissue. Those infections, though rare, often require intensive care or amputation. And they can be fatal, killing one in five infected people, usually within two days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

The reasons Vibrio is becoming a greater threat are that sea surface temperatures are rising and seawater is getting saltier. That's one of many alarming findings from the medical journal The Lancet's sixth annual report on health and climate change. In it, researchers from academia and the United Nations tracked 44 indicators of health effects linked to climate change.

Their conclusion: Climate change is worsening health around the globe and exacerbating existing health and social disparities.

"As the COVID-19 crisis continues, every country is facing some aspect of the climate crisis," Anthony Costello, executive director of the report, said in a statement, adding, "The Lancet Countdown's report has over 40 indicators and far too many of them are flashing red."

One of those red indicators is the link between rising sea temperatures and waterborne diseases like vibriosis. According to the report, the amount of habitable coastline for Vibrio bacteria in certain latitudes of the northern hemisphere has expanded from 7% in the 1980s to 10.9% in 2020.

Most Vibrio infections happen during the summer

Every year in the US, an estimated 80,000 people are sickened by Vibrio and 100 die from their infections. Because Vibrio bacteria thrives in warm water, 80% of those infections are contracted between May and October, according to the CDC.

The bacteria isn't just a threat to people: In April, after hundreds of dead fish washed up on shore in New Jersey, the culprit turned out to be a species of Vibrio bacteria, according to the Associated Press .

"It is suspected that if there are wider temperature swings during the fall and spring, then this could worsen the impact of these mortality events," the state's Department of Environmental Protection said.

Vibrio vulnificus bacteria can cause severe infections that destroy body tissue.

BSIP/Getty Images

While 100 human deaths per year is a low toll from a public-health perspective, rising sea temperatures are poised to make Vibrio - and, most likely, the infections and deaths it causes - more widespread.

Specifically,the amount of habitable coastline for Vibrio bacteria rose from 1.2% to 5.1% in the Atlantic Northeast and from 1.2% to 5.1% in the Pacific Northwest between the 1980s and 2020, the Lancet report found. During the same period, the habitable area for the bacteria in the Baltics increased from 47% to 82%.

Other concerning indicators described in the Lancet report include an increased potential for diseases spread by mosquitoes and a concerning link between extreme heat events and poor mental health, including suicidality.

When countries meet next month for the COP26 climate negotiations in Scotland, Costello said, he thinks it could be an opportunity to respond to climate change and COVID impacts simultaneously.

"We have a choice. The recovery from COVID-19 can be a green recovery that puts us on the path of improving human health and reducing inequities, or it can be a business-as-usual recovery that puts us all at risk," he said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

ScienceAlert

Hidden Forest Has Been 'Trapped in Time' For 100,000 Years, Scientists Say

There's a system of swampy red mangroves, deep in the rainforests of the Yucatan peninsula, that's a long, long way from home. The nearest seashore lies 170 kilometers away (105 miles), and yet these salt-loving shrubs didn't just get up and walk away from the coastline for a fresh drink on the banks of the San Pedro river. Combined genetic, geologic, and botanical research has now confirmed what many locals and scientists have suspected: this was once an ancient saltwater mangrove ecosystem left stranded during the last ice age, when the oceans receded. What we see today is thus the freshwater relic of...
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Metal-Eating Bacteria Can Consume a Nail in Three Days: Can it Help Clean up Mine Sites?

Leptospirillum is a type of bacteria that rely on certain elements, in this instance iron, when they are unable to obtain any of its preferred foods. Nadac Reales, a 33-year-old biotechnologist in Antofagasta a mining town 1,100 km far of Santiago, is working on using this skill to clean up previous industrial sites, and has tweaked her bacterial breeders to the point that they would devour a nail in 3 days inside this goal of cleaning up the nation's polluted mining sector.
WILDLIFE
newsradioklbj.com

Austin Water Acquires New Testing Equipment for Harmful Bacteria

Austin Water announced Monday it has acquired new equipment that will allow in-house testing of raw water and treated drinking water samples for cyanobacteria and cyanotoxins, reducing the wait for results to 24 hours and allowing more frequent testing. In the past, water samples for cyanotoxins were analyzed by multiple labs, often taking several weeks to get results.
AUSTIN, TX
Discover Mag

10 Invasive Species You Can (and Should) Eat

Does the sight of a bullfrog make your mouth water? Does the thought of a swamp rat make your stomach growl? The odds are probably low, but you may want to reconsider. In the U.S., approximately 50,000 non-native species have been introduced to its lands and waters, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Of those, nearly 10 percent are considered invasive — meaning they likely cause harm to the environment, human health or the economy as they spread. These invaders, which often lack natural predators to keep them in check, cause an estimated $120 billion in economic costs each year, and it’s likely to get worse from here. Regions everywhere are becoming warmer and more hospitable to invasive species, and a 2009 study found that the rise in trade and transport that accompanies globalization will only lead to more introductions in the future.
LIFESTYLE
