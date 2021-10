Mason County Public Health reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 in the County on Monday, October 25, 2021.This covers a three-day period: Friday, October 22, 2021 through Sunday, October 24, 2021. The report also says eight Mason County resident are hospitalized due to COVID-19 (one out of county). With 462 cases in the last 14 days, Mason County’s rate of new COVID-19 per 100,000 of population over two weeks is now 711, up from Friday’s rate of 706. According to health officials, the County’s vaccination rate increased two-tenths of a percentage point to 52.4 percent. Mason County has a population of 64,980.

MASON COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO