(SPRINGFIELD) Beginning in late October, the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will survey farmers across the nation asking for the yield of harvested crops or expected yield for their crops not yet harvested. On November 9th, the NASS will publish the estimates based on these surveys for each crop in each state, along with national estimates. Farmers are reminded that all the survey responses will remain confidential as required by law. Farmers can respond by going online at agcounts.usda.gov.

AGRICULTURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO