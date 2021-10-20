CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Topeka, KS

Topeka school bus driver making difference in students’ lives

By Kelli Peltier
KSNT News
KSNT News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K2saI_0cXZdRkd00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wednesday is School Transportation Day and a local school district is showing its drivers how thankful it is for the work they do.

Activity Trip Bus Driver Deborah Dilliehunt has been a bus driver for Topeka Public Schools since 2009. She’s driven hundreds of students to their sporting events all over Kansas over the years and said it’s a fun and rewarding job, especially through the pandemic.

This local organization is spreading the warmth this winter

“You want the kids to be able to get out and do their sports because I seen what the effects showed on some of the kids that didn’t make it to school last year, or last season or whatever and they didn’t have their sports. A lot of them didn’t have no purpose of going to school, they didn’t really want to go to sleep,” Dilliehunt said.

The district is surprising drivers like Dilliehunt with gifts of gratitude throughout the entire month of October.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

‘Reframing Topeka’ meetings discuss ways to improve the city

TOPEKA (KSNT) — A project called “Reframing Topeka” is looking to make the city a better place. It’s a series of open conversations and anyone is welcome to attend. Leaders from the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library guide the discussions. Their goal is to spark real conversations about practical solutions to make Topeka better. […]
KSNT News

Accused Oklahoma bank robber caught in Kansas

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A man who was awaiting trial for two bank robberies in Oklahoma was caught in Lyon County Monday after attempting to steal fuel and then leading police on a chase. Jerry Brown, 43, of Bixby, Oklahoma was caught by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office after he attempted to flee deputies and […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Graffiti or art? Topeka’s Townsite Tower owner explains these lines

TOPEKA (KSNT) — What was once the Bank of America building is now the Townsite Tower, and its outside aesthetic is leaving many with questions. Located at 534 S. Kansas Ave., the tower has recently undergone renovations which include a white vertical squiggly line down the front of the building. The lines have people wondering […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Traffic
Local
Kansas Traffic
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Education
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Education
KSNT News

Deer collides with driver side of car on I-35, airbags deploy

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A deer running into the side of a vehicle set off a driver’s airbags, sending a 62-year-old woman to the hospital Saturday evening in Lyon County. Mary Coddington, 62, of Emporia was driving near mile marker 135 on I-35 around 8:26 p.m., when a deer ran onto the highway, hit the […]
KSNT News

Kansas head-on crash sends 6 to hospital

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) — Four adults and two children were transported to Stormont Vail in Topeka Sunday following a head-on crash near U.S. Hwy 59 on U.S. Hwy 24 in Jefferson County, according to Kansas Highway Patrol. A Chevrolet Equinox was heading eastbound when it collided with a Chevrolet Cavalier headed westbound. The driver of […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Suicide prevention organization holds event in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held their 6th annual event in Topeka Saturday. The organization aims to bring suicide education, support and prevention awareness. Earlier this year, Topeka police reported a 140% increase in suicides compared to the same time period in 2020. Kansas is ranked 17th nationally in deaths by […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Bus Driver#School Transportation Day#Topeka Public Schools
KSNT News

Hy-Vee offering free booster shots

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the approval of COVID-19 vaccine boosters getting the green light, a Topeka grocery store is helping make that process easier. Starting today, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson booster vaccines are available at Hy-Vee. The store will be giving the booster shot for free to those who are eligible. That means people […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

1K+
Followers
644
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy