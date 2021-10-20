Topeka school bus driver making difference in students’ lives

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wednesday is School Transportation Day and a local school district is showing its drivers how thankful it is for the work they do.

Activity Trip Bus Driver Deborah Dilliehunt has been a bus driver for Topeka Public Schools since 2009. She’s driven hundreds of students to their sporting events all over Kansas over the years and said it’s a fun and rewarding job, especially through the pandemic.

“You want the kids to be able to get out and do their sports because I seen what the effects showed on some of the kids that didn’t make it to school last year, or last season or whatever and they didn’t have their sports. A lot of them didn’t have no purpose of going to school, they didn’t really want to go to sleep,” Dilliehunt said.

The district is surprising drivers like Dilliehunt with gifts of gratitude throughout the entire month of October.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.