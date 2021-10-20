CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Republicans Reject the Freedom to Vote Act

By Michael Latner
ucsusa.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the specter of election subversion looming over 2024, President Biden has renewed his party’s public commitment to voting rights and electoral integrity—but he has so far avoided pressuring Senate Democrats to alter the filibuster in order to secure these protections ostensibly in the hope that ten Republican senators might step...

blog.ucsusa.org

Comments / 0

