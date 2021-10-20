Republicans Reject the Freedom to Vote Act

The right to vote is one of the cornerstones of our democracy. Yet voting rights are under attack in states across the country. That is why Congress should work to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, a package of legislation designed to protect our right to vote. If we believe that every American citizen should have the right to vote for whatever candidate they choose, then these ideas shouldn’t be all that controversial. Under the bill, our rights would be restored and protected by eliminating voter suppression. Election day would be a national holiday. It would facilitate voting by establishing automatic voter registration and would require two weeks of early voting, including nights and weekends. The bill also would set a national standard for mail-in voting in every state. States would be required to ensure that polling places are within walking distance of public transportation. It also ensures the rights of those with disabilities are protected by ensuring they have the same access to absentee ballots as other voters. If we can agree that every legal citizen of voting age be unencumbered in their ability to vote, then this bill should pass Congress easily, and without further delay.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO