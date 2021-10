FOXBORO (CBS) — After leading the Revolution to a thrilling come-from-behind draw on Sunday, New England forward Adam Buksa has been voted the MLS Player of the Week for Week 32. Buksa scored two goals in New England’s 2-2 draw at Orlando City SC, netting a brace in just 45 minutes of playing time. The forward took the pitch for Bruce Arena after halftime, and scored twice in the final 10 minutes of the match to help the Supporters’ Shield winners reach the 70-point threshold. Buksa cut New England’s deficit in half with a left-footed finish on Gustavo Bou’s assist in the 81st...

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO