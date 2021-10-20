CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

‘Totally inappropriate’: DeSantis pushes back after Orange County battalion chief fired

By Shannon Butler, WFTV.com
 6 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing back after an Orange County battalion chief was fired for failing to punish firefighters who didn’t follow the county’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

“These are people that have served our communities and they’re being tossed aside,” DeSantis said in a news conference in Titusville on Wednesday.

DeSantis is now promising more protections for people who are fired.

He said people should not be fired for what he said is not following unlawful orders. DeSantis said he will do something to protect people but didn’t yet say what that something was.

“I think the firing is totally inappropriate. I think this is ridiculous,” DeSantis said.

Battalion Chief Stephen Davis, a 14-year veteran, refused to write up firefighters who were out of compliance with the county’s vaccine mandate.

Davis wrote a letter to the department before his firing on Tuesday, stating that, “I have been wrongfully terminated (in) what appears to be a retaliation to a current lawsuit I have been named in.”

Davis said on Oct. 5 he was given paperwork to give to personnel who violated the mandate. He said he discovered “many inconsistencies.”

He said names on the list of firefighters to be disciplined included firefighters he said told him they had religious exemption.

That same night he said he was relieved of duty.

Davis said it was the next day he learned that reprimands were stopped. County emails show that 289 firefighters were on the list and 60 reprimands written were in error.

Davis ends the letter by writing, “As a chief officer in this department, it is my duty to ensure those above me are held to the same standards as those below me. It is my responsibility, as it is with my peers, to question those policies that violate the law, human rights, and other unethical situations.”

Davis will likely file a grievance to try and get his job back.

Harry
5d ago

.Orange county & Orlando, what are you going to do if the First Responders are gone. Who will fight the fires? Respond to emergencies? It just more business for funeral homes.

John Sticken
6d ago

I'm Really Sorry But A Vaccine Mandate With The Current EUA Vaccines Should Be Viewed As Unlawful!!!!! This Firefighter Should Never have lost

Meet the candidates running for Orlando’s City Council

ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting has started for three Orlando City Council elections. Each race features an incumbent who’s drawn at least one challenger. Three candidates are running for the Orlando City Council District 1 seat. District 1 includes the Lake Nona area. Incumbent Commissioner Jim Gray has been on...
“With both middle fingers up”: Elementary school principal arrested after neighborhood dispute

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County elementary school principal was arrested Monday on aggravated assault charges stemming from a neighborhood dispute. Deputies said Kimrey Sheehan, the principal at Hunter’s Creek Elementary School, was arrested in connection with a July incident during which she almost hit three people with her car while they were walking their dogs.
WATCH: Nikki Fried speaks about rule affecting Black farmers seeking medical marijuana licenses

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said she will hold a news conference regarding a “discriminatory rule” recently announced by the Florida Department of Health. The rule creates new financial and regulatory burdens that only affects Black farmers applying for medical marijuana licenses who are recognized class members...
