Anonymous $250,000 donation making Emporia teens’ skate park dreams come true

EMPORIA (KSNT) – A local skate park is getting some much-needed upgrades thanks to a quarter-million-dollar donation from a Kansas family. It was a generous act inspired by a local teenager.

Santa Fe Skateboard Park in Emporia hasn’t been updated in nearly 20 years, but you may remember 13-year-old Maddox Gutierrez who KSNT News did a story with last year, was pushing to change that. He started a petition calling for improvements to be made to the outdated park where he and his friends like to skate.

Not only did he get attention from city leaders, but also an Emporia family who was inspired to bring his dreams to life. The family wishes to remain anonymous for their $250,000 donation, but they say it only takes one person like Maddox to make a community better.

“Emporia will have a really nice skateboard park for kids and it will be safe, it will be something fun for them. It will encourage them to do something other than have their nose in a phone or computer all the time and get out and be active outside,” Emporia Community Foundation Executive Director Becky Nurnberg said.

The entire donation went into the Kahola Lake Park Fund with the Emporia Community Foundation and all the money will be used to upgrade the Santa Fe Skateboard Park.

Nurnberg said city leaders are meeting with developers right now to come up with a plan for the park and will eventually present their ideas to the community.

