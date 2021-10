A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Oct. 25. CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold prescreening hearings for 1033 Amarillo Ave., which involves splitting a single-family zone to create eight residences, and 660 University Ave., a proposed mixed-use development with ground-floor office space and 70 dwellings. The council will then consider various budget amendments; provide direction to staff about zoning interpretations pertaining to 340 Portage Ave.; and discuss revisions to the city's "objective standards" for reviewing new developments. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

