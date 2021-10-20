CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALCS Game 5: Alvarez strikes again, pushes Astros lead to 3-0, spoiling solid Sale outing

By Kelly Sullivan, Boston 25 News
 6 days ago
Championship Series - Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox - Game Five BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 20: Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox walks back to the dugout after the second inning of Game Five of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park on October 20, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON — The Red Sox were hoping to close out the ALCS at Fenway Park but that was before a controversial call at the plate led to 7 runs for the Astros, allowing them to take Game 2 and tie the series at two.

Players and manager Alex Cora brushed off the loss saying they need to turn the page and look ahead to game five.

“You’re going to get calls that go your way and some that don’t go your way,” said pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. “Our job is to go out there and keep attacking the zone. Whether we get a pitch that goes our way or it doesn’t, we have to move on to the next pitch and not let it affect us and keep attacking the strike zone.”

Eovaldi was referring to the controversial call in the ninth. On the mound with two outs and two strikes to the Astro’s Jason Castro, Eovaldi threw a curveball that seemed to clip the corner of the plate. But instead of being called strike three and ending the inning, the umpire called it a ball. After that, the floodgates opened. The Astros went on to score seven runs in the ninth inning, securing a Game 4 win. After the game, Eovaldi said he thought it was a strike, but realizes he has to move on.

“I felt like I was in control of the at-bat,” said Eovaldi. “I felt like I made a good pitch on the outside corner, and it didn’t go my way, but I got to come back and I got to answer back and make another good pitch. I threw a fastball, and he fouled it off, and I went with the splitter. I had a good feel for it tonight, and he put a good swing on it and got a base hit.”

That wasn’t the only missed call. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, that home plate umpire missed 23 ball-strike calls last night, a new high for the postseason. Twelve missed calls on pitches by the Red Sox, 11 missed calls on pitches by the Astros. Manager Alex Cora brushed it off saying the Sox had other opportunities to score.

“A lot of people thought it was a strike,” said Alex Cora. “So it’s a hard job. I understand that. It’s a hard job.”

The Sox have one more home game tonight at Fenway before flying back to Houston for Game 6.

ALCS Game 5 is set for Wednesday afternoon at 5:08 p.m. at Fenway Park and on FS1. Boston 25 News will be there for all of it. Watch for our team’s ALCS coverage live from Fenway.

Live Updates:

6:48 p.m.: Alvarez drops a two-run double down the left-field line to push the Houston lead to 3-0. And that’s the last batter for Sale, as he is lifted with one out in the sixth.

6:40 p.m.: After a double play puts the tying run at third, a groundout to first by Alex Verdugo keeps the Sox off the board headed to the sixth.

6:35 p.m.: Rafael Devers breaks up Framber Valdez’ perfect game to open the bottom of the fifth, roping a single into RF.

6:15 p.m.: Chris Sale strikes out the side in the fourth inning, stranding runners on the corners as he screams following the final out of the inning. 1-0 Houston still as we head to the home half of the frame.

5:40 p.m.: One Sox fan made a tremendous catch in the crowd after Rafael Devers’ bat shattered and flew into the Fenway seats.

5:27 p.m.: Yordan Alvarez takes Chris Sale deep in the second inning to give Houston an early 1-0 lead.

5:08 p.m.: Jose Altuve flies out to left on the first pitch of the evening and Game 5 has begun in Boston!

1 p.m.: The pitching matchup for Game 5 will be a rematch of Game 1 with Chris Sale slated to toe the rubber for Boston and Framber Valdez to do so for the Astros.

Valdez surrendered three runs - two of them earned - in 2.2 innings in Game 1 while Sale also went 2.2 innings, giving up just one earned run on five hits while striking out two.

For Sale, it will be the lanky lefty’s first start at Fenway Park since September 22, where he earned a win against the Mets.

12:45 p.m.: The lineups are set ahead of a pivotal Game 5 in the ALCS. Here’s who the Red Sox will roll out:

  1. Kiké Hernandez, CF
  2. Kyle Schwarber, 1B
  3. Xander Bogaerts, SS
  4. Rafael Devers, 3B
  5. J.D. Martinez, DH
  6. Hunter Renfroe, RF
  7. Alex Verdugo, LF
  8. Christian Arroyo, 2B
  9. Christian Vazquez, C

And here’s how Houston will set their lineup for Game 5:

  1. Jose Altuve, 2B
  2. Michael Brantley, LF
  3. Alex Bregman, 3B
  4. Yordan Alvarez, DH
  5. Carlos Correa, SS
  6. Kyle Tucker, RF
  7. Yuli Gurriel, 1B
  8. Jose Siri, CF
  9. Martín Maldonado, C

