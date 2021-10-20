CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Before Stonewall, LGBTQ+ activists recall the fight for equality in Houston

By Pooja Lodhia
ABC13 Houston
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Imagine Texas in the 1950s and 60s. Police raids were common at gay and lesbian bars. Gay sex was illegal, and so was cross-dressing. "Families would disown you. Your friends would disown you. I personally helped pick up people out of alleys that were dying and had...

abc13.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Laredo Morning Times

Two Houston universities listed among worst campuses for LGBTQ students

Two Houston-based universities have been listed on a national LGBTQ nonprofit's annual rundown of "absolute worst, most unsafe campuses for LGBTQ youth" in the country. Campus Pride, which advocates for LGBTQ inclusivity and safety at U.S. colleges and universities, creates a yearly list of campuses that have received or applied for exemptions to Title IX, a federal law that protects students from discrimination in federally funded schools, or have a "demonstrated history and track record of anti-LGBTQ actions, programs and practices," according to a news release. The group's 2021 account tallies 180 schools that meet this criteria—the most since the record began in 2015, according to NBC News.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Signs Law Restricting Transgender Students In School Sports

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill into law restricting Texas’ transgender student-athletes from playing on K-12 school sports teams that align with their gender identity. House Bill 25, authored by state Rep. Valoree Swanson, R-Spring, will require student athletes who compete in interscholastic competition to play on sports teams that correspond with the sex listed on their birth certificate at or near their time of birth. It goes into effect Jan. 18. “I’m excited that we have the opportunity today to stand up for our daughters, granddaughters, and all our Texas girls,” Swanson told CBS 11. There are more than...
TEXAS STATE
Augusta Free Press

LGBTQ+ voters respond to Youngkin’s opposition to marriage equality

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Human Rights Campaign hosted a panel of LGBTQ+ Virginia voters on Tuesday that included the lead plaintiffs in a historic Virginia marriage equality case. The group responded to comments made by Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, who indicated to the Associated...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Society
Houston, TX
Government
wmfe.org

LGBTQ Veterans in Florida push for the passage of the Equality Act

The Equality Act prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, gender identity, sexual orientation and more. LGBTQ Veterans in Florida are pushing for Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott to sign it. Randi Robertson is a retired transgender United States Air Force Lieutenant Colonel and Command Pilot living on the...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anita Bryant
FOX 61

Longtime Connecticut LGBTQ+ activist Shawn Lang dies

HARTFORD, Conn. — Longtime LGBTQ+ activist Shawn Lang was mourned by those who she touched after word spread that she died on Sunday. "The whole Advancing Connecticut Together community grieves the passing of Shawn M. Lang," John Merz, CEO at Advancing CT Together said in a statement. "As the longest-serving staff member (1992-2021), Shawn left a tremendous imprint on our program participants, staff and board, legislators, and colleagues throughout Connecticut and the nation. She might have only been 5'2'' but she filled the room whenever she entered it."
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Gay People#Lgbtq#Ktrk#Families#Navy
floridapolitics.com

Longtime LGBTQ activist Nadine Smith awarded key to St. Pete

Over the last 30 years, Smith played a major role in advancing LGBTQ equality. St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman stood before City Council Thursday afternoon and told members he would say something not often expressed in these chambers. “Nadine is a badass,” Kriseman said. “But make no mistake. She is...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton activists reflect on LGBTQ+ History in the city as it grows

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton is an area now known as an accepting community for all LGBTQ+ people. The city cemented its place in the history books when the community elected the first openly transgender official in the entire state. Vered Meltzer took office as the Alderperson for District 2...
APPLETON, WI
Sun Journal

New Bern LGBTQ community educating equality over discrimination

New Bern may not be as progressive as other cities like Raleigh or Charlotte, but Free Mom Hugs-NC Crystal Coast Chapter Leader Cyrstal French says the LGBTQ community in Craven County is in a good place. Comments on teaching the younger generation about homosexuality and transgenderism in schools from North...
NEW BERN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
westcentralsbest.com

Zebra in Stonewall

STONEWALL, La. -- So you walk out your backdoor Saturday night in rural DeSoto Parish and maybe half expecting to seeing a possum, maybe a raccoon, or even a fox.
STONEWALL, LA
First Showing

Three Young Activists Fight On in 'Dear Future Children' Doc Trailer

"A film about the next generation, made by the next generation." Dartmouth Films has unveiled an official trailer for the documentary film Dear Future Children, which premiered at the CPH:DOX and Hot Docs Film Festivals earlier this year. It's opening in the UK this fall, but still doesn't have any US release set yet. Strangely, because this film looks great! Made by a young German filmmaker, Dear Future Children follows three young female activists in Hong Kong, Chile, Uganda as they cope with the immense personal impacts of their activism. Rayan protests for social justice in Chile, Pepper fights for democracy in Hong Kong and Hilda battles the devastating consequences of climate change in Uganda. The film asks them "why they keep fighting" but the answer is obvious; "Fear of failure and not achieving change drives them, more than their fear of violence or death. By facing fear, they transform it into something else entirely." Hell yes! Now this is inspiring, telling stories about fighting for real change no matter what will happen because it's so necessary.
AFP

Killing of Greek LGBTQ activist was 'hate crime', family says

The brutal killing of a prominent Greek-American HIV activist in Athens three years ago was a "hate crime", the victim's family said Wednesday as six defendants went on trial in what the LGBTQ community considers an important case for gay rights in the country. The defendants, who include two police officers, face up to 10 years in prison if convicted over the fatal beating of 33-year-old Zacharias Kostopoulos on September 21, 2018 in central Athens. Proceedings were initially delayed after one of the defendants -- the owner of a jewellery store -- failed to turn up, and in the presence of more than 40 witnesses who will be called by the prosecution during the trial, a judicial source told AFP. Kostopoulos, who went by his artistic name "Zak / Zackie Oh", was an HIV-positive drag queen and advocate for the rights of the LGBTQ community and HIV-positive people when he died in a rundown part of the Greek capital at the age of 33.
mediapost.com

Why Americans Age 55 And Older Are Least Likely To Recall LGBTQ+ Ads

Data released this week suggests LGBTQ+ ad campaigns may not be placed in media where non-LGBTQ+ and older people are likely to see them. DISQO, a consumer insights platform, and Do The WeRQ, which works to increase LGBTQ+ representation and share-of-voice in the advertising industry, released research on how Americans views LGBTQ+ representation in the marketing content they consume.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy