Before Stonewall, LGBTQ+ activists recall the fight for equality in Houston
By Pooja Lodhia
ABC13 Houston
6 days ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Imagine Texas in the 1950s and 60s. Police raids were common at gay and lesbian bars. Gay sex was illegal, and so was cross-dressing. "Families would disown you. Your friends would disown you. I personally helped pick up people out of alleys that were dying and had...
Two Houston-based universities have been listed on a national LGBTQ nonprofit's annual rundown of "absolute worst, most unsafe campuses for LGBTQ youth" in the country. Campus Pride, which advocates for LGBTQ inclusivity and safety at U.S. colleges and universities, creates a yearly list of campuses that have received or applied for exemptions to Title IX, a federal law that protects students from discrimination in federally funded schools, or have a "demonstrated history and track record of anti-LGBTQ actions, programs and practices," according to a news release. The group's 2021 account tallies 180 schools that meet this criteria—the most since the record began in 2015, according to NBC News.
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill into law restricting Texas’ transgender student-athletes from playing on K-12 school sports teams that align with their gender identity.
House Bill 25, authored by state Rep. Valoree Swanson, R-Spring, will require student athletes who compete in interscholastic competition to play on sports teams that correspond with the sex listed on their birth certificate at or near their time of birth. It goes into effect Jan. 18.
“I’m excited that we have the opportunity today to stand up for our daughters, granddaughters, and all our Texas girls,” Swanson told CBS 11.
There are more than...
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Human Rights Campaign hosted a panel of LGBTQ+ Virginia voters on Tuesday that included the lead plaintiffs in a historic Virginia marriage equality case. The group responded to comments made by Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, who indicated to the Associated...
The legal conflict over abortion often divides Americans along predictable political lines. The fight over Texas' new anti-abortion law, however, has now united gun rights activists and abortion rights activists on the same side. The Firearms Policy Coalition, a national gun rights outfit, filed a friend of the court brief...
The Stonewall Riots in 1969 are considered by many to be the start of the gay rights movement, but there are other protests and events in support of the LGBTQ+ community that pre-date Stonewall. For many years, advocates and activists had been working to advance LGBTQ+ rights. Our reporters from...
The Equality Act prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, gender identity, sexual orientation and more. LGBTQ Veterans in Florida are pushing for Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott to sign it. Randi Robertson is a retired transgender United States Air Force Lieutenant Colonel and Command Pilot living on the...
In this episode of Intersection, LGBTQ Veterans across Florida have been pushing for Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott to sign the Equality Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, gender identity, sexual orientation and more. WMFE’s Talia Blake filled in for Intersection hoseMatthew Peddie. She talked to...
NEW YORK -- Whitehall and Pearl streets today are bustling with activity, but on Sept. 19, 1964 it was quiet, and what happened at that NYC intersection built momentum for the LGBT rights movement. "If you go out and you fight, you can make a difference," said Randy Wicker. On...
HARTFORD, Conn. — Longtime LGBTQ+ activist Shawn Lang was mourned by those who she touched after word spread that she died on Sunday. "The whole Advancing Connecticut Together community grieves the passing of Shawn M. Lang," John Merz, CEO at Advancing CT Together said in a statement. "As the longest-serving staff member (1992-2021), Shawn left a tremendous imprint on our program participants, staff and board, legislators, and colleagues throughout Connecticut and the nation. She might have only been 5'2'' but she filled the room whenever she entered it."
SAN FRANCISCO -- The 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York are widely seen as the flash point in the fight for equal rights, but there were many events and people across the country that helped ignite the national conversation before the Stonewall. That includes a San Francisco couple who had...
College for Health, Community and Policy » All Posts » News » UTSA lecturer authors book on fighting for equality in the military – and at home. UTSA lecturer authors book on fighting for equality in the military – and at home. October 18, 2021 – “Overcoming adversity” is a...
Over the last 30 years, Smith played a major role in advancing LGBTQ equality. St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman stood before City Council Thursday afternoon and told members he would say something not often expressed in these chambers. “Nadine is a badass,” Kriseman said. “But make no mistake. She is...
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton is an area now known as an accepting community for all LGBTQ+ people. The city cemented its place in the history books when the community elected the first openly transgender official in the entire state. Vered Meltzer took office as the Alderperson for District 2...
New Bern may not be as progressive as other cities like Raleigh or Charlotte, but Free Mom Hugs-NC Crystal Coast Chapter Leader Cyrstal French says the LGBTQ community in Craven County is in a good place. Comments on teaching the younger generation about homosexuality and transgenderism in schools from North...
"A film about the next generation, made by the next generation." Dartmouth Films has unveiled an official trailer for the documentary film Dear Future Children, which premiered at the CPH:DOX and Hot Docs Film Festivals earlier this year. It's opening in the UK this fall, but still doesn't have any US release set yet. Strangely, because this film looks great! Made by a young German filmmaker, Dear Future Children follows three young female activists in Hong Kong, Chile, Uganda as they cope with the immense personal impacts of their activism. Rayan protests for social justice in Chile, Pepper fights for democracy in Hong Kong and Hilda battles the devastating consequences of climate change in Uganda. The film asks them "why they keep fighting" but the answer is obvious; "Fear of failure and not achieving change drives them, more than their fear of violence or death. By facing fear, they transform it into something else entirely." Hell yes! Now this is inspiring, telling stories about fighting for real change no matter what will happen because it's so necessary.
The brutal killing of a prominent Greek-American HIV activist in Athens three years ago was a "hate crime", the victim's family said Wednesday as six defendants went on trial in what the LGBTQ community considers an important case for gay rights in the country.
The defendants, who include two police officers, face up to 10 years in prison if convicted over the fatal beating of 33-year-old Zacharias Kostopoulos on September 21, 2018 in central Athens.
Proceedings were initially delayed after one of the defendants -- the owner of a jewellery store -- failed to turn up, and in the presence of more than 40 witnesses who will be called by the prosecution during the trial, a judicial source told AFP.
Kostopoulos, who went by his artistic name "Zak / Zackie Oh", was an HIV-positive drag queen and advocate for the rights of the LGBTQ community and HIV-positive people when he died in a rundown part of the Greek capital at the age of 33.
Data released this week suggests LGBTQ+ ad campaigns may not be placed in media where non-LGBTQ+ and older people are likely to see them. DISQO, a consumer insights platform, and Do The WeRQ, which works to increase LGBTQ+ representation and share-of-voice in the advertising industry, released research on how Americans views LGBTQ+ representation in the marketing content they consume.
Comments / 0