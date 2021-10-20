CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Watcha Watchin’ Wednesday – Billion Dollar Code and The Movies that Made Us

By Digital News Desk
CW33 NewsFix
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATCHA WATCHIN’ WEDNESDAY — Our crew talked about the show The Billion Dollar Code and The...

cw33.com

Comments / 0

Related
No Film School

'No Time to Die' Needs to Make Almost a Billion Dollars to Break Even

The box office is making a pandemic comeback. But is that enough?. The pandemic box office has been up and down. Mostly down. It's hard to predict what movies will do well, but people are hoping that a new James Bond movie will help it bounce back. Especially since that movie moved several times to make sure it could capitalize on the moment.
MOVIES
Decider

Is ‘The Billion Dollar Code’ Based on a True Story?

With Netflix‘s recent buzzy hit Squid Game making an explosive launch in September, you’re going to want to be ahead of the game on new series in October. What’s going to break out? Right now, Netflix’s potential home-run is The Billion Dollar Code, a German mini-series with a similarly thrilling premise. While Squid Game is a work of fiction — though it really leans into its societal critiques — The Billion Dollar Code is a bit of a different case. We’ve got everything you need to know about the true story behind Netflix’s new series.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Movies That Made Us Creator Reveals Which Marvel Film Would Be First Choice for a Superhero Movie Episode

Last week, The Movies That Made Us returned with its third season on Netflix. The documentary series has covered a variety of films ranging from Home Alone to Robocop. But given their modern popularity, superhero fans might wonder if the series will eventually cover a superhero movie. Christopher Reeve's first Superman movie and Tim Burton's Batman seem like they would be viable subjects as they debuted during the era The Movie That Made Us typically covers. Surprisingly, series creator Brian Volk-Weiss has another much more recent superhero movie in mind if the series ever decides to feature a film from the superhero genre.
TV & VIDEOS
WREG

Despite hybrid release, ‘Dune’ draws well on the big screen

NEW YORK (AP) — Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” debuted with $40.1 million in ticket sales in its opening weekend in North America, drawing a large number of moviegoers to see the thundering sci-fi epic on the big screen despite it also being available to stream in homes. Warner Bros. launched the Legendary Entertainment production simultaneously in theaters and […]
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies That Made Us#Behind The Scenes
Variety

Netflix Prepares to Screen Its Film Originals in French Cinemas, Sparking Industry Protests

Netflix is preparing a week of public screenings of its original movies in select French cinemas in December, Variety has confirmed. The streaming giant is currently working with exhibitors to secure venues around the country. News of the initiative, which leaked in the French press and was confirmed to Variety by a Netflix spokesperson, has sparked an uproar across the country’s film industry, particularly among independent distributors who have been struggling during the pandemic. The planned screenings also come at a pivotal time for the French biz, whose sacrosanct windowing schedule is being revised — an ongoing process that’s been hotly debated...
MOVIES
247wallst.com

The 100 Greatest Movies Ever Made

What makes a great movie? As with any art, greatness is subject to debate. There are the movies you can watch over and over again without ever getting bored — ones that leave you disappointed that the cinematic adventures have ended when the credits roll. There are also movies that are more demanding, that may seem slow at first but that ultimately engage and possibly inspire you. (These are the 30 most inspirational movies of the last 100 years.)
MOVIES
Decider

‘The Movies That Made Us’: “Friday the 13th”

Even the most passionate of Friday the 13th fans may not have time for Crystal Lake Memories, the almost seven hour documentary about the historic horror franchise (which is currently streaming on Shudder). If you want a snapshot at how Friday the 13th went from low-budget indie film to iconic slasher staple, the new season of Netflix’s breezy docuseries The Movies That Made Us has an entertaining 45-minute episode on the beloved cult classic. Also featuring episodes on Halloween and Nightmare on Elm Street, the third season of The Movies That Made Us delivers a fun, spooky treat for horror fans.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Google
Variety

China’s ‘Dune’ Fans Resist 3D Imax Edition, But Haven’t Yet Won the Battle for 2D

The initial excitement and relief among Chinese fans that “Dune” passed government censorship was soon tempered by outrage that the initial release plan didn’t include an Imax 2D version of Denis Villeneuve’s keenly anticipated sci-fi thriller. Hundreds flooded the comments section of Imax’s official Weibo and online message boards last month to vent their frustration, while a few dozen took part in an email campaign to the company. Some said that if there was no Imax 2D they’d be sure to pirate the film instead. Others called for boycotts. It was unfair, fans said, for Chinese viewers to have fewer format choices...
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1029thebuzz.com

Scientists Claim The Scariest Horror Movie Ever Made

For the second year in a row, The Science Of Scare Project examined horror movies to “scientifically” determine the scariest movie based on the impact they have on your heart rate. The 2021 project examined 250 “victims” to 40 of the world’s scariest and best horror movies, from classics to...
MOVIES
Fairfield Mirror

Five Bone-Chilling Horror Movies to Watch This October

If there is anything that people associate October with, it is Halloween. A holiday where scaring your friends, getting candy and wearing unique costumes is incredibly popular. Halloween is a rare day where people put aside their differences and have fun with one another. And if there is any medium that people associate Halloween with, it is horror movies. The horror genre is in a mixed bag right now; for every successful and well-made entry in the genre comes an onslaught of cheap films that makes me question my love for the genre. However, if you are looking for fun but also terrifying movies this holiday season, you have come to the right place.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
TECHNOLOGY
CNN

How space researchers knew that 90-year-old William Shatner didn't have to worry about his age

New York (CNN Business) — William Shatner, the 90-year-old actor of "Star Trek" fame, endured a 10-minute, rocket-powered ride to the edge of space, which put his body through crushing g-forces that his fellow passengers described as face-bending — only to step out of the vehicle and immediately begin waxing poetic about the experience and dodging a champagne shower.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
Outsider.com

More Than a Penny: Rare 1 Cent Piece Sells for Massive Price

You probably spend a good portion of your week planted on the couch. Actually, estimates show that the average American watches over 4 hours of TV each night. If you follow that math, it comes out to about 28 hours per week or 2 whole months of couch-lock per year. But how often do you inspect your throne? Well, it might be time to go digging through those couch cushions. Heck, maybe even invest in a metal detector. Why? Apparently, a certain penny print can rake in a lot more than you’d think. In recent years, a rare 1 cent piece went for a whopping $25k. More on that below.
SHOPPING
Science News

DNA from mysterious Asian mummies reveals their surprising ancestry

Mystery mummies from Central Asia have a surprising ancestry. These people, who displayed facial characteristics suggesting a European heritage, belonged to a local population with ancient Asian roots, a new study finds. Until now, researchers had pegged the mummified Bronze Age bunch as newcomers and debated about where in West Asia they originally came from.
SCIENCE
imdb.com

10 Horror Movies That Were Cursed In Real Life

Horror films make for particularly tortured productions. Historically, they have higher odds of spooking out their cast, crew, and audiences. The late '60s and the '70s were a particularly ripe time for genre films that unsettled both on and off camera; movies like "Rosemary's Baby," "The Exorcist," and "The Omen" were all released within 10 years of each other, and remain some of the best-regarded horror films of all time.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy