CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

CHI Health and Latino Center of the Midlands empowering students

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xJ93r_0cXZbdBD00

Nursing schools are seeing more interest right now and there's a local push to help educate the next generation of healthcare workers. The industry is also facing a staffing shortage. That's why CHI Health and the Latino Center of the Midlands are teaming up to give students access to the field.

Through the CHI Health Foundation, a $600,000 grant will help Latino students in high school and college explore careers in the medical field.

"Having a bilingual workforce is going to be such a great benefit to the folks we serve here every day,” said Albert Varas, CEO of the Latino Center of the Midlands. “The fact that we're not only working to build the health workforce but also a bilingual one, I think it's something pretty significant."

The grant pays for at least 24 students to become certified nursing assistants. In addition, 15 students will be given paid internships to shadow different positions within the healthcare field.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
usciences.edu

Student Org Spotlight: Phi Delta Chi

Phi Delta Chi focuses on preparing students to be professionals in the pharmacy industry. Organization President Gabriel Kaamino PrePro’23 shares more about Phi Delta Chi. Describe Phi Delta Chi- what is the purpose or mission?. The mission of Phi Delta Chi is to advance the science of pharmacy and its...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
claytodayonline.com

Golf Fore Education tournament helps empowers educators, students

From left, the first place winning team Michael Rathjen, Anthony Stacy, Kyle Coleman baby Nora Buchanan and Walker Buchanan were the winners of the first Clay Education Foundation fundraising golf tournament last Monday at the Fleming Island Golf Club. “A great event with perfect weather,” said Lisa Ashworth, the foundation Chairwoman. Major sponsors included Strategos Group, Power UP EDU, OP Mall and AJAX. Additional Sponsors included: Gordon Chevrolet, Vallencourt Construction, Vystar, Bourre Construction, SAPP Railroad Contractor, Bhide & Hall Architects, Urban Bean, Challenger Center, STEM2 HUB, The Bailey Group, Parrish McCall, Reagan and Company, ProdiGi and Sheriff Michelle Cook. Todd Vioro, who wasn’t pictured, also was part of the winning team.
sage.edu

Student Health Portal

Everything you wanted to know about Russell Sage College at a glance. Browse our academic offerings and find a pathway to your future. Begin your application to Russell Sage College today. Learn about Russell Sage College Residence Life. Check out the latest announcements and stories in our thriving academic community.
TROY, NY
spectrumnews1.com

New student WellSpace centers aim to destigmatize mental health

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. — With two honors classes down for the school day and a few more to go, seventh grader Isabella Holbrook removed the weight she feels on her shoulders for a moment of zen. “It helps to just be able to relax, so we can focus on our...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chi Health#Nursing Schools#Internships#Healthcare Workers#The Chi Health Foundation#Latino
Midland Daily News

Lively Midland school board meeting centers on mask mandate, survey questions

More than 100 people attended Monday night's Midland Public Schools board of education meeting, where the topics of mask mandates and survey questions were both discussed extensively. MPS currently requires masks to be worn by all students and staff in grades K-6, and that is a decision that the school...
MIDLAND, MI
Record-Journal

Woman inspired to help Latino students with challenges

MERIDEN — Marta Persia was inspired to open her own nonprofit for students after she struggled to receive assistance for her son who had attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Persia’s son was diagnosed with ADHD when he was 3. She recalled waiting months to get help, sometimes never hearing back. Advocacy...
MERIDEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
UV Cavalier Daily

The Latino Medical Student Association emphasizes local patient education

The Latino Medical Student Association at the University is a student-run organization dedicated to bringing more diversity into the medical field by promoting Latinx involvement in medicine, as well as decreasing healthcare disparities in Latinx communities. The organization accomplishes this in three main ways — medical education, community service and outreach to encourage Latinx individuals to pursue medicine.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
royalpurplenews.com

Vacancies plague mental health center

Multiple resignations from University Health and Counseling Services (UHCS) since the summer of 2020 have left the remaining staff with challenges as they continue to serve the student population. Mental health among young adults has become an issue of great importance on the UW-W campus, especially in recent years. Various...
WHITEWATER, WI
thepostnewspaper.net

APA Elevates, Empowers Students to Higher Goals, Dreams

How do you turn a school that is below academic standards into a place where students are academically successful? Most likely, you will need to make some changes. Moving into their 15th year of educating students, changes have been made at Ambassadors Prep Academy in Galveston. One of the leading changes was bringing in Rachelle Joseph-Beafneaux to serve as the superintendent/principal.
GALVESTON, TX
KTAL

MLK Health Center & Pharmacy

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Jordan Ring Scroggs to talks about MLK Health Center & Pharmacy event that they are holding to help women. Free Mammogram screening for uninsured women 40 and older, breast screenings for women under 40 with breast issues, Insured women invited to participate. Wellness partners will file proper insurance paperwork; They will help people without insurance so that you can get looked at too. The date of the last mammogram must be at least 365 days before October 28th to be eligible for mammogram screenings. This event will be Thursday, October 28th, from 8 AM to 4 PM, and It will be at 865 Olive Street. For more information, visit MLKhealth.org or visit their Facebook at @mlkhealth.
SHREVEPORT, LA
CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio university receives $1 million to foster Latino students in STEM

Private liberal arts institution St. Mary’s University is aiming to bridge the digital divide for Latino students with its newest grant from the National Science Foundation. San Antonio’s oldest Catholic university has been awarded nearly $1 million from the foundation with the goal of increasing the number of Latino students who obtain bachelor’s degrees in fields associated with STEM, or science, technology, engineering, and math.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Free Press

BU Undergraduate Women in Economics strives to create empowering space for students

Economics has historically been a male-dominated field in the United States. Students at Boston University, however, started a club last Spring to address the disparities in the field and create opportunities for underrepresented students. BU Undergraduate Women in Economics provides a space in the male-dominated field of economics for students...
BOSTON, MA
Circleville Herald

TVHS nationally recognized for commitment to empowering students

ASHVILLE — Teays Valley High School announced today that it has been recognized as a 2020-21 Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School. It is one of just 204 high schools across the U.S. to receive this honor for providing broad access to transformative learning experiences for students through PLTW [computer science, biomedical science, engineering]. PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of PreK-12 students and teachers in over 12,200 schools across the U.S.
ASHVILLE, OH
seattleschools.org

Meany Health Center

The Meany Health Center offers comprehensive medical and behavioral health services at no cost, conveniently at the school. The Meany Health Center is operated by Country Doctor Community Health Centers (CDCHC), a local non-profit, which also runs two primary care clinics: Carolyn Downs Family Medical Center in the Central Area and Country Doctor Community Clinic in Capitol Hill.
HEALTH SERVICES
Bay News 9

'Latinos in Action' class helps 8th-graders learn heritage, feel empowered

Some Hillsborough County students are exploring their heritage through a very special elective class. “Latinos in Action" is empowering eighth-graders at Pierce Middle School to learn. Angela Velez steps out of her role as a science teacher every first period to lead the elective class. Her students learn about different...
Phys.org

Many Latinos chose virtual learning for children to minimize health risks to family

Many Latino families chose virtual learning for their children instead of returning to the classroom last fall in an effort to minimize health risks and protect vulnerable family members from COVID-19, according to a new study from a Rice University sociologist. Julia Szabo, a sociology graduate student and the study's...
KIDS
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy