Rep. Cindy Axne unveils legislation to help Iowans on Social Security

Right now, Iowa seniors are dealing with some big headaches when it comes to getting help with their Social Security questions. On Wednesday, Iowa Rep. Cindy Axne unveiled new legislation aimed at improving the process.

Axne talked about how her office has received hundreds of calls from Iowans running into difficulties with the Social Security hotline.

Many times, Iowans haven't been able to speak with a person because local Social Security offices have been closed due to the pandemic and haven't been taking those calls.

"It's a real simple bill. It says the Social Security offices need to allocate the resources and the staff to have regular people manning their phones for regular business hours 8-5 Monday-Friday. This should not be that hard,” she said.

Axne says these calls have been the primary way for Iowans to get in touch with the agency.

