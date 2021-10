An Osage County man is arrested on domestic assault and child endangerment charges after an incident at a home in Maries County. The Maries County Sheriff’s office says they received a report about the incident from the Missouri Department of Family Services late last month. The Sheriff’s Office says Arther Salts, of Meta, grabbed a woman by the throat and pressed her against a refrigerator, choking her until she could not breathe. The victim’s child and sister tried to intervene. That’s when Salts allegedly threw the child into the refrigerator and threatened to choke the sister. The victim, child and sister all say Salts did not let go of the woman until she was gasping for air and close to losing consciousness.

OSAGE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO