Public Safety

Human Remains Found Near Brian Laundrie's Possessions

By Sandra Song
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuman remains were found in Florida near possessions believed to belong to Brian Laundrie. For the past month, authorities have been...

Bike Allegedly Ridden By Brian Laundrie In Video Found & Tested For Fingerprints

Just yesterday, we reported that TMZ had obtained surveillance footage of a man believed to be Brian Laundrie, riding a bike down a sandy path on the outskirts of a Florida man’s property, roughly three hours away from his home. Now, the gossip site says that a bike has been found and reported near the same area, prompting police to come test it for fingerprints.
Florida State
Brian Laundrie’s lawyer reveals what he knows about mysterious storage unit

Brian Laundrie’s attorney says he has “no idea” on the location of the storage unit Brian Laundrie visited in August amid his cross-country road trip with girlfriend Gabby Petito. Earlier this week, Steven P. Bertolino, the attorney for the Laundrie family, confirmed to Fox 5 News in New York that...
Gabby Petito’s mom fires back after Brian Laundrie’s lawyer issues statement on autopsy report

Gabby Petito’s mom slammed Brian Laundrie’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, after he called Gabby Petito’s death a “tragedy” on Tuesday. Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue revealed that Gabby’s homicide was caused by “manual strangulation.”. Gabby’s remains were discovered in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest on September 19, approximately four weeks after...
#Murder#Fbi#Human Remains#The Carlton Reserve#Npr#Ford
Family, neighbor react to discovery of Brian Laundrie’s remains

On Thursday, Chris and Roberta Laundrie received flowers and the news that their son’s remains were found. Brian Laundrie’s father opened the door as two North Port police officers entered their home. The officers told Brian’s parents that the remains found at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park Wednesday had been...
Brian Laundrie: Florida teenager reported missing near site of manhunt

A 16-year-old girl has gone missing near where law enforcement are searching for Brian Laundrie.North Port Police in Florida said Desirae Malava-Ortiz disappeared after leaving her home on Roxbury Circle earlier this week.Police issued an alert for the missing teen after they were unable to find her at her boyfriend’s house or place of work.She was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a sweatshirt and white shoes, and may be travelling in a gray two-door Honda.“Family indicates she was recently in the Venice/ Nokomis area” of Florida, North Port Police said in a statement.A manhunt for Mr Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve is entering its fourth week after he left his parents home on 13 September.Authorities are asking anyone with information about Malava-Ortiz’s whereabouts to contact 941-429-7335 or kveigel@northportpd.com.
Brian Laundrie’s father jokes with investigators as he joins FBI’s search

Brian Laundrie’s father, Christopher Laundrie, broke cover on Thursday as he joined federal investigators searching for his fugitive son in Florida’s Carlton Reserve. 62-year-old Laundrie was seen cracking a smile with investigators in exclusive photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Christopher looked very excited as he was spotted helping Investigators...
Gabby Petito: Family Lawyer Says Brian Laundrie ‘Ran from’ Police After Stealing Petito’s Credit Card

In an exclusive interview with Dr. Phil today, Gabby Petito’s family lawyer revealed that her boyfriend Brian Laundrie is on the run after stealing her credit card. Laundrie is considered the main person of interest in Petito’s recent disappearance and death. The couple went on a cross-country van tour of America’s national parks in recent months. However, Laundrie took her van and abruptly drove home to Florida without Petito in tow. After weeks of speculation, officials finally found Gabby’s body in Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19.
Brian Laundrie's Parents Might Go Missing Next; Family Attorney Denies Any Knowledge on Client's Old Cellphone

Brian Laundrie's parents might go missing next as Dog the Bounty Hunter continues to look for Gabby Petito's fiancé, according to online spies. Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been chastised for remaining silent while Gabby is gone, as well as for failing to report Brian's disappearance until September 17, three days after they believe they last saw him go for a stroll at Carlton Reserve.
