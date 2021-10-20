Wizards-Raptors: Injuries, DFS, Betting Trends, Props
The Washington Wizards open the season in Toronto against a Raptors team that won two of three games against them during the 72-game campaign last year.
Wizards-Raptors Odds
- Spread : Raptors -2.5
- Total : 223.5 (-110)
- Moneyline : +120
Injuries to Note
- The Wizards are without Rui Hachimura , as the forward is still working his way back through the league’s protocols after arriving late to training camp/preseason (approved absence; personal).
- Beal suffered a knee contusion in the team’s final preseason contest but he’s fine to play in the opener.
- Toronto is without Pascal Siakam (shoulder).
Washington Will Start Three Newcomers
P rop to Watch
Bradley Beal Under 26.5 points – Bradley Beal is an incredible scorer, though, over the past few years, he’s benefited more from getting in rhythm game-by-game. That, coupled with him likely to look to get some of his new teammates involved early as a facilitator, decreases the likeliness of a Beal scoring brigade in the opener.
Additional Odds & Ends
Toronto may struggle overall until Pascal Siakam returns, though, despite the All-Star being sidelined, Washington will have its hands full as it looks to acclimate all of its new parts.
- Toronto has a 56% chance to win this contest (via ).
- 58% of the bets are on the Raptors; 61% of the money is on the Wizards as of this writing.
- The Raptors have beaten the Wizards eight straight times in Toronto.
Read More
Bradley Beal: D.C. just needs to be talked about again
Why Giannis (+600) has real shot to win MVP in 21/22
The post Wizards-Raptors: Injuries, DFS, Betting Trends, Props appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .
Comments / 0