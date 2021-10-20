The Washington Wizards open the season in Toronto against a Raptors team that won two of three games against them during the 72-game campaign last year.

Wizards-Raptors Odds

Spread : Raptors -2.5

: Raptors -2.5 Total : 223.5 (-110)

: 223.5 (-110) Moneyline : +120

Odds via PointsBet

Injuries to Note

The Wizards are without Rui Hachimura , as the forward is still working his way back through the league’s protocols after arriving late to training camp/preseason (approved absence; personal).

, as the forward is still working his way back through the league’s protocols after arriving late to training camp/preseason (approved absence; personal). Beal suffered a knee contusion in the team’s final preseason contest but he’s fine to play in the opener.

Toronto is without Pascal Siakam (shoulder).

Washington Will Start Three Newcomers

P rop to Watch

Bradley Beal Under 26.5 points – Bradley Beal is an incredible scorer, though, over the past few years, he’s benefited more from getting in rhythm game-by-game. That, coupled with him likely to look to get some of his new teammates involved early as a facilitator, decreases the likeliness of a Beal scoring brigade in the opener.

Additional Odds & Ends

Toronto may struggle overall until Pascal Siakam returns, though, despite the All-Star being sidelined, Washington will have its hands full as it looks to acclimate all of its new parts.

Toronto has a 56% chance to win this contest (via ).

58% of the bets are on the Raptors; 61% of the money is on the Wizards as of this writing.

The Raptors have beaten the Wizards eight straight times in Toronto.

Read More

Bradley Beal: D.C. just needs to be talked about again

Why Giannis (+600) has real shot to win MVP in 21/22

The post Wizards-Raptors: Injuries, DFS, Betting Trends, Props appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .