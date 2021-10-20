CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Wizards-Raptors: Injuries, DFS, Betting Trends, Props

By Chris Crouse
FortyEightMinutes
FortyEightMinutes
 6 days ago

The Washington Wizards open the season in Toronto against a Raptors team that won two of three games against them during the 72-game campaign last year.

Wizards-Raptors Odds

  • Spread : Raptors -2.5
  • Total : 223.5 (-110)
  • Moneyline : +120

Odds via PointsBet

Injuries to Note

  • The Wizards are without Rui Hachimura , as the forward is still working his way back through the league’s protocols after arriving late to training camp/preseason (approved absence; personal).
  • Beal suffered a knee contusion in the team’s final preseason contest but he’s fine to play in the opener.
  • Toronto is without Pascal Siakam (shoulder).

Washington Will Start Three Newcomers

P rop to Watch

Bradley Beal Under 26.5 points – Bradley Beal is an incredible scorer, though, over the past few years, he’s benefited more from getting in rhythm game-by-game. That, coupled with him likely to look to get some of his new teammates involved early as a facilitator, decreases the likeliness of a Beal scoring brigade in the opener.

Additional Odds & Ends

Toronto may struggle overall until Pascal Siakam returns, though, despite the All-Star being sidelined, Washington will have its hands full as it looks to acclimate all of its new parts.

  • Toronto has a 56% chance to win this contest (via ).
  • 58% of the bets are on the Raptors; 61% of the money is on the Wizards as of this writing.
  • The Raptors have beaten the Wizards eight straight times in Toronto.

Read More

Bradley Beal: D.C. just needs to be talked about again

Why Giannis (+600) has real shot to win MVP in 21/22

The post Wizards-Raptors: Injuries, DFS, Betting Trends, Props appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Trade for OG Anunoby, the anti-Ben Simmons

“The Philadelphia 76ers are a guard away from being contenders.”. How many times have you heard something like this? Over and over and over again? I’m not gonna lie, I’ve said it too, from CJ McCollum to Darius Garland, the idea of securing an All-Star caliber guard to complement Joel Embiid has always been front and center in my mind when it comes to trade talks.
NBA
FortyEightMinutes

Wizards: 4 Quick Takeaways From Preseason Game vs. Rockets

The Wizards lost their preseason opener to the Rockets 125-119 but the game was never about the final score for Washington; it was about getting the team’s new pieces acclimated. Here are... The post Wizards: 4 Quick Takeaways From Preseason Game vs. Rockets appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
chatsports.com

Preview: Wizards and Raptors meet Tuesday night in D.C.

GAME INFO: Capital One Arena | 7 p.m. | TV: NBCSW | Radio: 980 AM & Wizards App. On Tuesday, the Wizards host the Raptors at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena in their third of four preseason games. Washington is looking for its first win of the preseason while Toronto is coming off a home win over the Rockets last night.
NBA
FortyEightMinutes

Wizards: Daniel Gafford’s Potential Standing Out Early

Daniel Gafford‘s arrival in Washington was overshadowed by bigger moves at the 2021 trade deadline and his emergence since joining the Wizards may be an equally underrated storyline. The 23-year-old center, who... The post Wizards: Daniel Gafford’s Potential Standing Out Early appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rui Hachimura
Person
Pascal Siakam
Person
Bradley Beal
raptorshq.com

Game Thread: Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards preseason

We almost made it! One more preseason game to go before we get into the real deal. But in an odd twist of fate, tonight’s opponent, the Washington Wizards, is the same opponent the Toronto Raptors will face when said “real deal” begins: The Raptors open the regular season next week when they host the Wizards in Toronto.
NBA
FortyEightMinutes

Rockets, Jalen Green Set to Make Preseason Debut Against Wizards

The Rockets kick off their preseason schedule against the Wizards on Tuesday night and it’ll be the first action for Jalen Green against NBA competition. Green has ambitions to win the Rookie... The post Rockets, Jalen Green Set to Make Preseason Debut Against Wizards appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
FortyEightMinutes

NBA Buzz: Trades, Simmons, Blazers, Harrell, Wizards, Irving

Another day, another Ben Simmons rumor. The Blazers and Sixers have had discussions about a deal with Philadelphia reportedly asking for CJ McCollum, three first-round picks, and three additional pick swaps in... The post NBA Buzz: Trades, Simmons, Blazers, Harrell, Wizards, Irving appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Dfs#Rop#Wizards Raptors#Betting Trends#The Washington Wizards#Wizards Raptors Odds#Pointsbet Injuries#Dragic Barnes
basketballinsiders.com

Raptors vs. Wizards: Preview, Predictions and Betting Picks

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, the Toronto Raptors (2-2) are playing the Washington Wizards (0-2) at Capital One Arena. Tonight is the fifth preseason matchup for the Raptors, whereas this will be the Wizards’ third exhibition game. BetOnline odds are shown down below. Game Information. Start time: 7 p.m. ET.
NBA
FortyEightMinutes

Wizards Week in Review: 10/3/21 — 10/9/21

Let’s get you up to date on the news, rumors, and content that you might have missed on the Washington Wizards this week (including actual basketball): In the Wizards’ first preseason game, they... The post Wizards Week in Review: 10/3/21 — 10/9/21 appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
FortyEightMinutes

Wizards: 4 Quick Thoughts After Third Preseason Loss

The Wizards lost their third game in as many tries during the preseason, handing the victory over to the Raptors 113-108.  Yet, there’s more than just the final score to consider when... The post Wizards: 4 Quick Thoughts After Third Preseason Loss appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
chatsports.com

Recap: Wizards fall to Raptors despite 11 threes from Kuzma, KCP

Wizards: Kyle Kuzma (24), Montrezl Harrell (17), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (15) Raptors: Malachi Flynn (22), Sam Dekker (18), Goran Dragic (16) The Wizards fell to the Raptors 113-108 on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena. Kyle Kuzma led the way with a game-high 24 points on 8-12 (.667) from the field and 6-8 (.750) from 3-point range. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope nearly matched Kuzma’s shooting performance, going 5-8 (.625) from deep. The Wizards will wrap up their preseason slate on Friday night in New York, taking on the Knicks at 7 p.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bullets Forever

Wizards vs. Raptors GameThread

The Washington Wizards play the Toronto Raptors tonight at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on NBC Sports Washington, or listen to it on The Team 980 AM or 106.7-2 FM.
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

Gameday: Raptors @ Wizards, October 12

Last game of the preseason and with just a week to go before the quest for greatness begins, Toronto and Washington get an early look at each other before they battle in each teams first game of the regular season. The most important thing to consider with Washington is what...
NBA
FortyEightMinutes

Wizards: 5 Bold Prediction for the 2021-22 NBA Season

The 2021-22 season is almost here but before it begins, let’s get into some bold predictions: Five Bold Predictions for the Wizards 1 – The Wizards fall in the standings early (again)... The post Wizards: 5 Bold Prediction for the 2021-22 NBA Season appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
chatsports.com

Wizards lose to Raptors in Sam Dekker revenge game

As far as revenge games go, Sam Dekker’s went a lot better than Isaac Bonga’s. That’s fair, since Dekker had the stronger case to stay with the Wizards than Bonga did. Low bar, I know. Speaking of low bars, my stat game was definitely in preseason mode last game. I...
NBA
FortyEightMinutes

Wizards Release Three Players, Trim Roster to 15

The Wizards have released three players ahead of the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, Jaime Echenique, Jordan Goodwin, and Devontae Shuler have been waived, per the team. Washington now has 15 players on standard... The post Wizards Release Three Players, Trim Roster to 15 appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
abc17news.com

Flynn, Dekker rally Raptors to preseason win over Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Malachi Flynn scored 13 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and the Toronto Raptors closed out their preseason with a 113-108 victory over the Washington Wizards. Sam Dekker scored 12 of his 18 points in the final period to help the Raptors erase an eight-point deficit during the final 12 minutes. Kyle Kuzma hit six of eight 3-pointers he shot and finished with a team-high 24 points in just less than 30 minutes for the Wizards. Washington is winless in the preseason and closes out its preseason on Friday against the Knicks in New York.
NBA
FortyEightMinutes

FortyEightMinutes

Columbus, OH
35
Followers
1K+
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy