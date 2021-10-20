Grand Teton Joins Yellowstone in Breaking Tourism Records

Unlike Yellowstone National Park, Grand Teton National Park did not experience the busiest September on record. It was the second busiest behind 2020. The Park hosted an estimated 570,584 recreation visits in September 2021. This a 5.5% decrease from September 2020 when the park saw 603,789 recreational visits, but the number is a 10% increase from September 2019. Park staff are analyzing data and studies conducted over the summer to better understand changing visitation trends in Grand Teton. Historically, July and August have been the busiest months of the year at the park. Recent trends include increased visitation in the spring and fall. Visitor services at Grand Teton National Park and the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway are limited this time of year, as most facilities have already begun to close for the winter.

