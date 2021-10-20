CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pair of shootings leave 2 injured in Indianapolis within 20 minutes

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators with IMPD are working two separate shootings that happened Wednesday evening and left two people injured within the span of 20 minutes.

The first call came into police just after 6 p.m., for a person shot in the 2400 hundred block of Beckwith Drive on the near northeast side of Indianapolis.

The victim was found with what police described as non-life threatening injuries.

The second call about a shooting came in around 6:20 p.m. also from the near northeast side.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of East 37 th Street for a person shot, and located a victim.

IMPD says the person was awake and breathing, but gave no other description of the injuries.

No information has been given about the victims or possible suspects at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

