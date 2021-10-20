CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

Vermont principals outline new procedures to report, investigate abuse during sporting events

By Peter D'Auria
VTDigger
VTDigger
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xe8Fc_0cXZYJkk00
Students from Champlain Valley Union High School cheer on the Winooski High School boys soccer team Sept, 28. Photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

Vermont school officials are strengthening procedures for reporting and investigating racist and sexist abuse during sporting events after a series of incidents around the state caused alarm.

In recent weeks, allegations of hate speech at high school sports games have shed light on the widespread harassment that Vermont student-athletes face during games.

“To our thinking, let’s use this as an opportunity to improve what we’re doing,” Jay Nichols, executive director of the Vermont Principals’ Association, said in an interview on Wednesday. “We have plenty of racism and sexism and stuff like that happen every single day.”

After a soccer game between Winooski High School and Enosburg Falls High School last month, Winooski school Superintendent Sean McMannon released a statement saying that Winooski athletes “were called the N-word, monkey, and terrorist” by Enosburg Falls team members and fans.

Earlier this month, school officials reported that Burlington athletes faced “racial and transphobic slurs” during a volleyball game between Burlington High School and South Burlington High School.

That same week, the Hartford High School girls’ soccer team left a match against Fair Haven Union High early after Fair Haven fans sexually harassed a Hartford player, Hartford’s coach told the Valley News.

On Tuesday, the principals’ association, which governs high school sports in the state, released a list of actions it is taking in response to the incidents.

The organization has set up an online portal for spectators and students to report incidents at games. Officials are also working to create a “third-party investigation option,” outside of the schools in question, to investigate allegations of abuse.

That position would likely be filled by a retired school official, such as a superintendent or principal, Nichols said. If there’s an incident at a game, both schools would likely need to agree to allow an independent investigation, he said.

The Vermont Principals’ Association and the Vermont Superintendents Association are also asking local school officials to read a statement before “each school-sponsored event, effective immediately,” according to the new procedures.

“Sportsmanship and a safe playing environment are the top priorities for all Vermont school-sponsored activities,” the statement says. “Vermont law requires learning environments free from hazing, harassment, and bullying of any kind.”

Violations could result in ejections from the game, forfeiture or suspension from future games, the statement says.

The association has also moved up the deadline for all high school sports officials to undergo implicit bias training.

High school sports officials had been required to complete the training before next fall. Now, they must be trained by the start of the upcoming winter sports season.

Franklin Northeast Superintendent Lynn Cota, whose district includes Enosburg Falls, welcomed the principals association’s new procedures, calling them “an excellent place to start with this work” in a Wednesday email.

“It will be an intensive and ongoing process to raise awareness and make change so that all students feel a sense of belonging, dignity and justice,” she said.

The recent allegations have highlighted the fact that, until now, no standard procedures have existed for reporting and investigating such abuse.

After the Sept. 18 soccer game between Winooski and Enosburg Falls, officials at the two schools conducted two parallel investigations. After interviewing Winooski students, coaches and parents, investigators at Winooski High School determined that three Enosburg Falls athletes used racist language at the game.

But Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union officials found no evidence of racist abuse after their investigators interviewed Enosburg Falls athletes, parents and coaches.

Cota called that investigation “incomplete.”

“This result underscores the difficulty that exists when students from two districts are involved in an incident,” Cota told VTDigger earlier this week. She called for Winooski and Enosburg Falls to “come together” to “repair harms that exist between the two school communities.”

Emily Hecker, communications and development director for the Winooski School District, could not be reached for comment on Wednesday afternoon.

In an email to VTDigger on Tuesday, Hecker said district leaders are considering an offer from the principals association to facilitate a third-party investigation into the incident, but are seeking more details about how that investigation would be conducted before making a decision.

“We are concerned about additional harm that could be caused to our student-athletes by an additional process that is currently undefined,” she said.

Hecker also voiced her appreciation for Cota’s offer for reconciliation. But “because there has not been any acceptance of responsibility for the racial abuse reported by our student-athletes,” she said, “this may be a difficult path to navigate.”

Shaun Robinson contributed reporting.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont principals outline new procedures to report, investigate abuse during sporting events .

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

Vermont lawmakers implore Scott to declare Covid-19 emergency

Pointing to still-rising coronavirus case counts in the state, legislators and other stakeholders at a Monday press conference said Gov. Phil Scott should do more to control the virus’s spread. But Scott maintains that mandates will not help now. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont lawmakers implore Scott to declare Covid-19 emergency.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
City
Enosburg Falls, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Burlington, VT
Society
Winooski, VT
Society
Winooski, VT
Government
Burlington, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Society
Burlington, VT
Sports
City
Hartford, VT
Local
Vermont Sports
City
Winooski, VT
Winooski, VT
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Games#High School Girls#Winooski High School#The Hartford High School#Fair Haven Union#The Valley News
VTDigger

Bob and Deborah Messing: What happened to ‘the spigot’?

Last time, the loosening of the spigot was connected to the vaccination rate. Now, with the Delta variant and subsequent record numbers of cases, could we not use case counts and hospitalization rates as markers? Read the story on VTDigger here: Bob and Deborah Messing: What happened to ‘the spigot’?.
MONTPELIER, VT
VTDigger

News outlets press judge to speed up the release of court filings

Media organizations and First Amendment advocacy groups made their case to end the Vermont judiciary’s delays in the release of newly filed civil complaints. The judiciary contends it’s just making sure the filing is in order and all confidential information is removed. Read the story on VTDigger here: News outlets press judge to speed up the release of court filings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
VTDigger

Vermont officials relax guidelines for contact tracing in schools

The Vermont Agency of Education, after consultations with school and medical officials, is changing the definition of a “close contact” and loosening recommendations for tracing possible Covid-19 infections at recess and on buses. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont officials relax guidelines for contact tracing in schools.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Brenna Galdenzi: Why I dedicated my life to ending wildlife trapping

Trapping is not only inherently cruel, as animals suffer in steel-jawed leghold traps for long periods of time, but traps are indiscriminate. Protected species like hawks and owls, as well as dogs and cats, are trapped each year in Vermont. Read the story on VTDigger here: Brenna Galdenzi: Why I dedicated my life to ending wildlife trapping.
ANIMALS
VTDigger

Vermont City Marathon returns later, smaller after a canceled year

Last year’s race was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Delta variant and continuing case counts forced RunVermont to organize a very different race this year, pushing it to late fall and cutting it to a half marathon to keep the pressure off medical professionals. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont City Marathon returns later, smaller after a canceled year.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy