CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Petersburg, FL

Teen shot by St. Petersburg police after he pointed gun at officer, Pinellas sheriff says

By Amy Gehrt
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXlpD_0cXZYEL700
A St. Petersburg police officer shot 17-year-old boy after the officer saw a gun in the teen's waistband and ordered him to drop it, and the teen instead pulled out the gun and pointed it at the officer in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, according to Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri. [ BOYZELL HOSEY | Boyzell Hosey / Tampa Bay Times ]

A police officer shot a 17-year-old boy in St. Petersburg Wednesday afternoon, according to Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

It happened on 13th Avenue South, just west of 25th Street, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release.

The shooting is being investigated by the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force.

The task force was announced by Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri on July 21, 2020, about a month after a similar move was announced by Hillsborough County law enforcement agencies.

Gualtieri said the officer saw someone who fit the description of a suspect accused of pulling out a gun during a dispute with a woman.

When the officer caught up to the teen, whose name has not yet been released, he saw a gun in the teen’s waistband and ordered him to drop it, and the teen instead pulled out the gun and pointed it at the officer in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, according to Gualtieri.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

Comments / 24

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg police bodycam video of officer shooting teen not being released, officials say

The family of Christopher Deon Tonsel said they just want to know what happened when a St. Petersburg police officer shot the 17-year-old last week. They’ve spoken with the police, listened to audio recorded during the shooting by a neighbor’s Ring camera and advocated for access to the teen, who is hospitalized while he recovers. Authorities had been barring Tonsel from having visitors because he is in police custody, but he was allowed to have a video call with his family on Saturday, according to his mother, Catherine Jones.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Woman found dead in half-submerged vehicle, St. Pete police say

ST. PETERSBURG — A woman was found dead Tuesday morning in a vehicle half-submerged in water, police said. St. Petersburg police received a call around 7:20 a.m. about a submerged vehicle in the area of 62nd Avenue Northeast and Bayou Grande Boulevard Northeast, east of Shore Acres Elemntary School. St....
Tampa Bay Times

One dead in St. Petersburg shooting

An altercation in an alley behind a vacant business ended in gunfire and one dead early Sunday morning, according to St. Petersburg police. At 3:16 a.m., officers responded to the 4600 block of Haines Road North following reports of a fatal shooting. Officers arrested 49-year-old Robert Deladurantaye and are charging him with second-degree murder, according to police.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pinellas County, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Tampa Bay Times

Old St. Petersburg Police headquarters set to be demolished this week

ST. PETERSBURG — The boxy old St. Petersburg Police headquarters in the Edge district will soon be no more. Making way for new apartments, condos, offices and shops, it’s scheduled to be demolished starting Tuesday, with workers beginning with its interior. Then comes the structural demolition, which will likely involve hydraulic equipment and excavators hacking away at the building and loading the debris onto dump trucks for it to be hauled away.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa interim police Chief Ruben Delgado wants to keep the job. Here’s his backstory.

TAMPA — One day last month, interim Tampa police Chief Ruben “Butch” Delgado stepped to a lectern at Old City Hall. Delgado had mostly stayed out of the spotlight as he climbed from rookie patrol officer to assistant chief over more than two decades at the Tampa Police Department. Now, controversy had erupted over his department’s Crime-Free housing program, and the City Council wanted answers from the person in charge.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Fisherman finds weighed down gun in Fort DeSoto

Christopher Sacco was fighting a large fish. Or so he thought. He’d already lost it once and he wasn’t going to lose it again. When he finally reeled in the line, he realized he had the catch of the day. But it wasn’t a fish. Instead, it was an abandoned...
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Police officer crashes while responding to call, police say

A Tampa Police officer hit another vehicle while responding to a call, causing the officer to crash into a TECO pole, Tampa Police said. At 1:30 p.m. Saturday, a Tampa Police officer was traveling west on East Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in Tampa, responding to a hit-and-run where a person was trapped inside an overturned vehicle.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Gualtieri
Tampa Bay Times

Two dead in Hillsborough crash

A crash on I-75 resulted in the deaths of two men in their 70s early Sunday morning, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a crash near Milepost 235 on I-75, where a sedan traveling southbound collided with several trees in the median. There were no other cars involved in the crash, and the driver lost control of the car for “unknown reasons,” according to the report.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
Tampa Bay Times

What’s for lunch? Tampa Bay schools find favorites in short supply

School life has been far from normal this year, with masking and quarantines still at issue, and employee vacancies from classrooms to buses higher than anyone can remember. Add on top of that a supply chain struggle to acquire staples and supplies, and it’s become a scenario that has everyone seeking solutions. Read on for the latest on that story and more Florida education news.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Tampa Bay Times

Lina Teixeira makes a second bid for Clearwater City Council

CLEARWATER — After community activist Lina Teixeira lost a five-way race for City Council in March 2020, she grieved in her art studio. Teixeira shredded her red, white and blue campaign signs and fashioned the pieces into a dress. The drawings of her signature eyeglasses that dotted the yard signs turned into details for the corset and ribboned skirt.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay area events that pay tribute to Veterans Day

Looking to celebrate the veterans in your life? There are several events happening in the Tampa Bay area to commemorate Veterans Day, which falls on Nov. 11. Some even start this month. Something a little different happening the day of is an excursion planned by a group of area divers....
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa International passengers, please don’t put steamer trunks in the overhead bins | Letters

No bags to check? Airport has a new lane just for you | Oct. 22. In an effort to improve Tampa International Airport’s check-in process, the airport announces “No Bag Check-in.” This reader would like to add a caveat to this brilliant idea: No steamer trunks in the overhead compartments. Often unnoticed, beside every airside ticket counter, sits a gauge to show the appropriate size for carry-on luggage, yet the guy in front of you has a body-bag sized backpack that has subsequently crushed your PBJ sandwich in your overhead lunchbox. Want to improve operations at check-in? Try reasonable luggage rates and manners.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
45K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy