40 Under Forty 2021: Cristin Chavez-Smith works nonstop to improve Albuquerque and New Mexico

Nominations were called from the public for our Fastest Growing Companies awards. Nominated companies were contacted by our accounting partner, REDW, to verify each company’s financial information and calculate overall revenue growth. To qualify, applicants must have a large percentage annual revenue growth over the three-year period, 2018-2020. They must also be privately held, for-profit companies, including wholly owned subsidiaries, and be locally owned and based in New Mexico. Each company must have had sales or revenue of at least $500,000 in 2019 and been in business all 12 months of 2018 through 2020. To protect companies’ confidentiality, REDW representatives did not share financial numbers with Albuquerque Business First and provided company growth to us as a percentage. Rankings were determined by companies’ percentage revenue growth and the top scorers were named as this year’s nominees.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 4 DAYS AGO