Syracuse, N.Y. -- Four Syracuse police officers fired the shots that killed a woman Wednesday in a Tipperary Hill home, according to the state Attorney General’s Office. The 33-year-old woman had lunged at the officers and a firefighter with knives, according to a spokeswoman for the AG’s office. She said the information is preliminary and could change as the shooting is investigated.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO