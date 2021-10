Unless you're a pro at digital decluttering, you can probably agree that the only number more haunting than the one next to your inbox is the one next to your photo library. With the average iPhone holding over 140GB of storage, it's easy to rack that number up into the hundreds or thousands. What's not so easy is trying to find the exact photo you're looking for or remembering what's even stored amidst all the random snaps of cute pets and delicious brunch spreads. If this sounds like you, you may be in need of a Marie Kondo-style photo storage makeover—and we're here to walk you through it.

