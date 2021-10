Toxic Attraction’s Jacy Jayne says she’s good to go for the Scareway to Hell Ladder Match on tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special. As noted, Jayne was wrestling Persia Pirotta and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Io Shirai when she went for a suicide dive from the ring to Pirotta on the floor during last week’s show. Jayne apparently didn’t have enough speed, and landed bad on her head at ringside as her feet got stuck in the ropes. Jayne was checked on by officials as Shirai and Pirotta continued the match. She was then helped to the back during a commercial break, and the match ended with Shirai defeating Pirotta for the right to spin the wheel for tonight’s “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” title match at Halloween Havoc. Shirai later chose a “Scareway to Hell” Ladder Match stipulation for tonight.

WWE ・ 3 HOURS AGO