Lots of superlatives apply to San Francisco. It’s one of the most progressive cities in America, and also one of the most expensive. Some would say that SF and its neighbor Silicon Valley are the most innovative places in the world, or that we have the best climate in the United States. Yesterday, though, San Francisco picked up another, more dubious superlative: the fifth rattiest city in America.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO