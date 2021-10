We're almost exactly a month away from Thanksgiving(sorry Halloween, we have to make our plans) so that means it's time to talk turkey...and gravy...and mashed potatoes. What is our favorite side dish for Thanksgiving? There are a lot of things that could go into this. Sometimes what region you live in heavily pressures what type of side dish is the favorite. That's a lot of analytics that I don't want to sift through, luckily, the website Zippia did that for us.

WYOMING STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO