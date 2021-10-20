CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

CSX 3Q railroad profit jumps 32% as volume grows 3%

By JOSH FUNK
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47s7cA_0cXZWpLO00
CSX Results FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2018, file photo a CSX freight train passes through Homestead, Pa. CSX delivered a 32% jump in third-quarter profit as the volume of goods it hauled increased even beyond last fall’s strong level. The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad said Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 that it made $968 million, or 43 cents per share, in the quarter. That’s up from $736 million, or 32 cents per share, a year ago.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) (Gene J. Puskar)

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — CSX delivered a 32% jump in third-quarter profit as the volume of goods it hauled increased even beyond last fall’s strong level.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad said Wednesday that it made $968 million, or 43 cents per share, in the quarter. That’s up from $736 million, or 32 cents per share, a year ago.

Shipping volume was up 3% overall across CSX’s network. That came despite a 26% drop in automotive shipments as that industry struggles to maintain production because of the ongoing chip shortages. Agricultural shipments also slipped 5% but every other category of shipments was up in the quarter.

CSX's profits topped the 38 cents per share that the analysts surveyed by FactSet predicted.

The railroad said its revenue grew 24% from last year to $3.29 billion, driven by the volume growth. That also topped the $3.06 billion that analysts predicted.

CSX said it was maintaining its outlook for double-digit revenue growth this year even without the impact of its recent acquisition of Quality Carriers.

Last year, CSX and the other major railroads were hit with a sharp decline in shipments during the initial months of the coronavirus outbreak, followed by a surge that began in the second half of last year and continues today.

So the volume comparisons this quarter were tougher than earlier this year because last fall the economy was roaring back to life as restrictions related to the pandemic were being lifted.

The railroad is also dealing with supply chain problems that have been delaying shipments nationwide because of the backlog at ports and a shortage of truck drivers to deliver containers of goods to their final destinations.

“We are committed to helping our customers overcome the current supply chain challenges,” CSX CEO Jim Foote said.

The railroad has taken a number of steps to keep freight moving even though the shipping system overall remains clogged. For instance, CSX has created 13 overflow railyards to help store some of the shipping containers that are waiting to be delivered to warehouses and unloaded.

Foote said the railroad is still having trouble hiring enough workers — just as many businesses are — which is limiting how much freight CSX can handle.

“Everything seems to be stretched thin right now at a time when there is great demand for people to work and very few people that want to work,” Foote said.

But the economy continues to surge. Foote said most businesses tell the railroad that demand is strong but companies are having trouble meeting that demand because of the supply chain challenges.

Edward Jones analyst Jeff Windau said the railroad's results were very strong given all the challenges it faces, including the clogged supply lines, the shortage of workers and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

CSX is one of the nation's largest railroads, and it operates more than 21,000 miles (34,000 kilometers) of track in 23 Eastern states and two Canadian provinces.

Shares in CSX Corp. were up nearly 3% in after-hours trading following the release of the earnings report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

UPS Jumps as Higher Volumes, Prices Boost Sales, Profit

Investing.com – United Parcel Service stock (NYSE: UPS ) traded 4.5% higher in Tuesday’s premarket as strong demand and price hikes took the delivery firm’s third-quarter sales and profit past expectations. The company also hiked guidance for annual adjusted operating margin by about 0.3 percentage point to around 13%, ahead...
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

CSX seeks to expand capacity by growing headcount

CSX has been hustling over the last nine months to increase employee headcount so that the Eastern U.S. railroad can meet existing and future capacity needs, its executives said late Wednesday in a third-quarter 2021 earnings call. “We’re clearly constrained. There was more business out there this quarter. There has...
INDUSTRY
stockxpo.com

JPMorgan Profit Jumps on Reserve Release

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s third-quarter profit rose 24%, the bank said Wednesday. The bank posted a profit of $11.69 billion, or $3.74 per share, up from $9.44 billion, or $2.92 per share, a year ago. That beat the $3 per share that analysts had expected, according to FactSet. The bank...
MarketWatch

GE stock gains after profit and FCF beats, while revenue surprisingly fell

Shares of General Electric Co. rose 1.0% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the industrial conglomerate reported third-quarter profit and industrial free cash flow that beat expectations, but revenue that surprisingly fell, while providing an upbeat full-year earnings outlook. On a net per-share basis, GE swung to earnings of $1.08 from a loss of $1.09 in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted EPS rose to 57 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 43 cents. Revenue slipped 0.5% to $18.43 billion from $18.53 billion, while the FactSet consensus was for a rise to $19.29 billion. Industrial free cash flow was $1.7...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csx#Railroads#Volume#Ap#Factset#Quality Carriers
AFP

United Airlines scores 3Q profit as more travel returns

An improvement in customer travel levels helped United Airlines report a profit in the third quarter on Tuesday even as it pointed to higher jet fuel costs as the latest challenge facing the industry. United did not offer a forecast on fourth-quarter profitability, but said fuel costs were trending higher.
TRAVEL
KIRO 7 Seattle

United posts $473 million 3Q profit on federal pandemic aid

United Airlines reported a $473 million profit for the third quarter thanks to more than $1 billion in federal pandemic aid that helped pay airline employees this summer. Leisure travelers packed planes over the vacation season, but by the end of summer bookings tailed off as the delta variant drove an increase in COVID-19 cases, and a hoped-for rally in business travel fizzled.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

OM Holdings' sarawak plant records higher 3Q production volumes

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 26): OM Holdings Ltd's ferroalloy smelter complex in Sarawak registered higher production volumes in the third quarter (3Q) ended Sept 30, 2021 compared with in 2Q ended June 30, 2021. The Australia-listed mining firm said its plant at Samalaju Industrial Park in Bintulu produced 33,453 tonnes of...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
theedgemarkets.com

Schlumberger beats 3Q profit estimates as oilfield activity recovers

DENVER/BENGALURU (Oct 22): Top oilfield firm Schlumberger NV reported third-quarter (3Q) profit which beat Wall Street estimates on Friday and echoed a rival's forecast for a 20% increase in North American spending next year, as producers capitalise on a rebound in crude prices. Global oil prices have climbed nearly 64%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Aviation Week

Icelandair To Operate 15 737 MAXs By Summer 2022, Reports 3Q Profit

Icelandair has reported a third-quarter (Q3) net profit of $19.6 million despite the coronavirus delta variant negatively affecting September load factor figures and unit revenues. The carrier is looking into further additions of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to its fleet for the summer of 2022, which... Subscription Required. Icelandair To...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Herald

JPMorgan's 3Q profits rise, but low rates weigh on revenue

NEW YORK -- JPMorgan Chase posted a 24% jump in third-quarter profits on Wednesday, largely driven by one-time items that boosted its results, as the bank struggled to grow revenues with interest rates at near-zero levels. The nation's largest bank by assets said it earned a profit of $11.69 billion,...
SFGate

American Airlines expects to post 3Q profit on federal aid

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines expects to ramp up for the holidays and operate a busier schedule than it flew during the peak summer vacation season. The airline said Tuesday that it will operate more than 6,100 flights on the busiest days around the holidays. American gave the...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

This Bank Stock Is Up Nearly 400% From Pandemic Lows and Still a Buy

Discover Financial has recovered impressively from its pandemic lows, but still trades at a single-digit earnings multiple. A post-earnings sell-off seems overdone, opening up a compelling entry point for investors. Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) sold off after the company's recent earnings report, but it's confusing as to why....
MARKETS
MotorBiscuit

Auto Disruption: First the Pandemic, Then Chips, Now This

Well, not all of the news can be good news. Just as we are seeing daylight with the microchip shortages and both cases and deaths from COVID-19 are slowing down, we have a new problem. And it is not only affecting the auto sector. It is affecting almost everything from food to deliveries and manufacturing. Parts and services are the next one-two punch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

Even with the stock market near an all-time high, long-term investors can still find deals. On Thursday, Oct. 21, the widely followed S&P 500 did what it's done more than four dozen times this year: It hit a new all-time closing high. Since bottoming out during the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, the S&P 500 has more than doubled in value.
STOCKS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
67K+
Followers
76K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy