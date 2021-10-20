CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
S&P 500 Rallies Above $4,400 – May Attempt To Advance To $4,750~$4,800

Cover picture for the articleTwo main factors are driving the rally in the U.S. stock markets recently; retail traders buying the dip, and Q3:2021 earnings data is starting to shake away the concerns that resulted in the recent market rotation. Combine these activities with the start of the Christmas rally phase (which usually starts some...

