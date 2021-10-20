S&P 500 Rallies Above $4,400 – May Attempt To Advance To $4,750~$4,800

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index finished at records on Monday, ahead of a deluge of third-quarter earnings results due this week, including from Facebook Inc. after the session's closing bell. The Dow advanced about 64 points, or 0.2%, to close at a record 35,741.15, eclipsing its record finish on Friday and setting a new all-time trading high along the way. The S&P 500 added about 0.5% on Monday to end at a record 4,566.48, after setting its own intraday record high. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index outperformed, gaining 0.9%, but ended shy of record territory. The bullish mood on Wall Street comes ahead of more than 150 S&P 500 companies, or nearly a third of the broad-market index, this week reporting quarterly results. Investors also widely expect the Federal Reserve to start to lay out its plans soon for reducing its $120 billion of monthly emergency purchases of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities as the U.S. economy heals, but without tightening monetary policy by too much down the road.

