As the 49ers head into their bye week, head coach Kyle Shanahan faces a big decision when the team returns to prepare for its Week 7 clash vs. the Indianapolis Colts. Will Shanahan go back to Jimmy Garoppolo as the starting quarterback if the veteran is healthy, or did he see enough from Trey Lance in his first career NFL start to hand the keys over to the rookie signal-caller?

