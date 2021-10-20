Spectrum Health expands access to monoclonal antibody therapy and treatment to COVID-19 patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids is expanding access to monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapy to patients battling COVID-19.

The expansion is driven by a partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Spectrum said.

“Spectrum Health is pleased to be part of this incredible collaboration to expand our monoclonal antibody program in West Michigan, particularly to our most vulnerable populations,” said Chad Tuttle, senior vice president, Spectrum Health West Michigan operations. “We are pleased to offer a mobile clinic that can bring this important treatment to more communities. This treatment may be life changing for our patients, and we are hopeful that the supply of antibodies will allow us to treat as many people as possible.”

The treatments are held at Blodgett Hospital COVID-19 Infusion Clinic in Grand Rapids.

“Monoclonal antibody therapy is the first COVID-19 treatment granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for outpatient use. The therapy has been shown to help high-risk COVID-19 patients avoid hospitalization and recover at home… If administered within 10 days of onset of COVID-19 symptoms, the one-time therapy may decrease disease progression and reduce the risk of requiring hospitalization. The treatment is administered through intravenous infusion, delivering medication directly into a patient’s bloodstream,” Spectrum said in a press release.

