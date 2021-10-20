CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spectrum Health expands access to monoclonal antibody therapy and treatment to COVID-19 patients

By Wells Foster
 6 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids is expanding access to monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapy to patients battling COVID-19.

The expansion is driven by a partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Spectrum said.

“Spectrum Health is pleased to be part of this incredible collaboration to expand our monoclonal antibody program in West Michigan, particularly to our most vulnerable populations,” said Chad Tuttle, senior vice president, Spectrum Health West Michigan operations. “We are pleased to offer a mobile clinic that can bring this important treatment to more communities. This treatment may be life changing for our patients, and we are hopeful that the supply of antibodies will allow us to treat as many people as possible.”

The treatments are held at Blodgett Hospital COVID-19 Infusion Clinic in Grand Rapids.

“Monoclonal antibody therapy is the first COVID-19 treatment granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for outpatient use. The therapy has been shown to help high-risk COVID-19 patients avoid hospitalization and recover at home… If administered within 10 days of onset of COVID-19 symptoms, the one-time therapy may decrease disease progression and reduce the risk of requiring hospitalization. The treatment is administered through intravenous infusion, delivering medication directly into a patient’s bloodstream,” Spectrum said in a press release.

Sparrow expert says immunocompromised not fully vaccinated until 3rd shot

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Booster shots will be available for all three COVID-19 vaccines in our community starting tomorrow. “Booster is to be given 6 months,” said Linda Vail, Health Officer, Ingham County Health Department, “After the 2 series does in the cases of Pfizer and Moderna and 2 months for Johnson & Johnson.” Health experts at […]
Ingham County Health Dept. will offer booster shots of all three vaccines

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)— The Ingham County Health Department (ICHD) will begin administering booster shots of all three COVID-19 vaccines n their clinics this week. ICHD says people who received a Pfizer-BioNTech, or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for a booster shot six months after their initial dose. People eligible for a booster shot within […]
FDA advisers back Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young kids

WASHINGTON (AP) — A panel of U.S. health advisers on Tuesday endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, moving the U.S. closer to beginning vaccinations in children ages 5 to 11. A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted unanimously with one abstention that the vaccine’s benefits in preventing COVID-19 in that age group outweigh […]
COVID-19 vaccine requirements in effect for U.S. residency applications

Beginning Oct. 1, all those applying for permanent residency in the United States must be vaccinated for coronavirus, according to the Department of Homeland Security. A spokesperson for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services told Border Report on Monday that anyone who is applying for permanent residency in the United States must show proof of vaccination.
