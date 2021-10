What does PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 copying update files mean? Why is your PS5 or PS4 copying update files? Why does copying on PS5 and PS4 take such a long time? On PS4, once you've downloaded a game update, the console will begin a tedious "copying" procedure, which can take a long time. This also occurs on PS5, though it's not quite as slow on the newer console. It's a pretty frustrating part of updating your games, but what does copying actually mean? What does it do, and why does it take so long to finish? We're going to try and answer these questions below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO