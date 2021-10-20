CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Tritt canceling concerts at venues with pandemic safety measures, including Indiana

By WRTV.com Staff
WRTV
WRTV
 6 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Country singer Travis Tritt is canceling concerts because the venues have pandemic safety measures in place.

Tritt canceled four performances at planned stops including in northwest Indiana, Mississippi, Illinois, and Kentucky.

The venues require concertgoers to either wear masks, test negative for COVID-19 or have proof of vaccination.

Tritt told Billboard he is not against the vaccine but he said he's "against forcing people to take medicine that they may not need any may not want."

Comments / 9

Guest
5d ago

There’s another person losing money to stand up for freedom. You sheep that just follow along and allow politicians take away every last freedom we have could learn something from this guy.

Reply
4
Christina Hamilton
6d ago

sure would love to see you and Indianapolis but I stand behind you Patriot 🇺🇲

Reply
8
