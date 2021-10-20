Bill’s Blessings

On October 21st, the Catholic Church will celebrate the feast of Blessed Karl of Austria, the last Habsburg monarch of the Austro-Hungarian Empire from 1916 to 1918. Blessed Karl was born in 1887 as the grand-nephew of then-Emperor Franz Joseph, but not directly in line for the throne. However, things changed when Rudolf, the emperor’s son, died in a suicide incident with his mistress in 1889 and then the assassination Franz Ferdinand in 1914 made Karl the heir to the throne (Franz Ferdinand’s children could not be heirs since Franz’s marriage was not to a royal). When Franz Joseph died in 1916, Karl was thrusted to the throne, all in the middle of the First World War. He ascended to the throne with his wife, Zita, as Empress.

