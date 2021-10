Indiana Pacers guard/forward Justin Holiday is considered questionable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Holiday is dealing with a left ankle sprain, and now his status for the season-opener is in doubt. He could suit up, but he'll have to prove it to the training staff during shootaround on game day. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Should Holiday sit, Chris Duarte could enter the starting lineup if Jeremy Lamb - who is also questionable with a sore wrist - cannot take the court.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO